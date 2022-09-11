I Am Fred outbattles 1-9 favourite Mahogany in None Such Sprint
Anger boils in St Ann where men stole cows; cops intensify probe
6 COVID deaths recorded amid 73 new cases, 14.2% positivity rate
Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG
Lewandowski can’t stop scoring for Bar?a before Bayern trip
Aidonia’s cannabis strain Banga Kush not for new smokers
Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 34 runs
Only 3,500 doses of monkeypox vaccine made available to Ja – Tufton
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Calabar High marks 110th anniversary with church service, lecture
19 minutes ago
I Am Fred (inside) with Christopher Mamdeen holds off 1-9 favourite Mahogany with Dane Dawkins to win the None Such Sprint at Caymanas Park on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (PHOTO: caymanasracing).
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
LEADING trainer Jason DaCosta dominated Saturday’s 10-race card at Caymanas Park with a three-timer including United States-bred I AM FRED, who won a stretch battle with 1-9 favourite MAHOGANY to land the six-furlong None Such Sprint by a short head.
DaCosta’s MAKEUPARTIST dragged topweight MAHOGANY into splits of 22.0 and 45.0 for the first quarter and half-mile, respectively, setting up I AM FRED to make a charging stretch run along the rail.
Running in receipt of 16lb from MAHOGANY, I AM FRED proved strongest in the last hop at the wire, winning in 1:11.0 with Christopher Mamdeen.
DaCosta’s other winners were two-year-old maiden THALITA at five furlongs round and US-bred three-year-old filly, MADELYN’S SUNSHINE, also at five round, both for champion owner Carlton Watson.
Champion jockey Anthony Thomas was aboard both DaCosta fillies. Thomas’ two-timer reduced Dane Dawkins’ lead atop the standings to six ahead of Sunday’s 10-race meet.
More From
Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2
Six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine who was reportedly missing since September 2 has returned home.
The police provided the update in a release on Friday.
He i
The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p
Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b
Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored
Intercepted by police while trying to flee Thailand