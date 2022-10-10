I love you’: Adorable moment toddler meets baby sis for the first time
Adorable Moment Toddler Meets Baby Sister
This is the adorable moment a toddler met his newborn baby sister for the first time and wouldn’t stop repeating ‘I love you. I love you’.
Mum Liz, who wishes to withhold her surname, decided to capture the moment her two-year-old son Cole met his newborn baby sister, Haley, for the first time.
She had organised a gathering at her house so members of her family could all be there to watch Cole meet his newborn baby sister.
The cute clip shows Cole asking to hold Haley, before quickly jumping onto a sofa so he can cuddle with her.
When Drew, Cole’s father, places her on his lap, Cole can be heard repeating ‘I love you. I love you, Haley’ — resulting in many ‘awws’ from the rest of the room.
Liz, a bodybuilder from Chicopee, Massachusetts, USA, said that the moment was incredible and that she is so glad she filmed it.
She said: “I cried! He was so excited to meet her!”
This video was filmed on September 14.
