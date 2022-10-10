Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
I love you’: Adorable moment toddler meets baby sis for the first time

NRA chairman says Public Authorities Act limits transparency

Plastic Free Cayman doing beach cleanup at Barkers

Calls mount for Filipino ex-senator freedom after jail riot

Approving cost of living adjustments for civil and public servants

Some govt agency laws remain inconsistent with Public Authorities Act

Opposition says PACT’s motion of confidence had no real substance

Vote of no confidence in govt fails due to Opposition no show

Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in daycare attack

Opposition refuses to attend Parliament with Speaker in chair

Adorable Moment Toddler Meets Baby Sister

This is the adorable moment a toddler met his newborn baby sister for the first time and wouldn’t stop repeating ‘I love you. I love you’.

Mum Liz, who wishes to withhold her surname, decided to capture the moment her two-year-old son Cole met his newborn baby sister, Haley, for the first time.

She had organised a gathering at her house so members of her family could all be there to watch Cole meet his newborn baby sister.

The cute clip shows Cole asking to hold Haley, before quickly jumping onto a sofa so he can cuddle with her.

When Drew, Cole’s father, places her on his lap, Cole can be heard repeating ‘I love you. I love you, Haley’ — resulting in many ‘awws’ from the rest of the room.

Liz, a bodybuilder from Chicopee, Massachusetts, USA, said that the moment was incredible and that she is so glad she filmed it.

She said: “I cried! He was so excited to meet her!”

This video was filmed on September 14.

Plastic Free Cayman doing beach cleanup at Barkers

Miss World Cayman Islands Leanni Tibbetts now a Twin Otter fleet pilot

Leanni Tibbetts, who was crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022 on Saturday, September 24 is now a pilot with Cayman Airways’ Twin Otter fleet.

Tibbetts and another young Caymanian pil

Second missing teen from Bodden Town located

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is reporting that 14-year-old Shania Beckford, who was reported missing, has been located and returned home safely.

“She appears to be in good h

President of the St Lucia Senate charged as police investigate murder

The President of the Saint Lucia Senate, Stanley Felix, will re-appear in court on November 16, after he was granted EC$15,000 on a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Felix, 59, appeared b

