The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) begins two days of hearings to consider Nicaragua’s request that emergency measures be imposed on Germany over its support for Israel’s war on Gaza.
The first day’s hearing opens at 10am local time (08:00 GMT) in The Hague, Netherlands.
