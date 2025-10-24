By Madelyn Herrera

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 24, 2025: The Caribbean is known for its sunshine, music, and hospitality and during the holiday season, the islands come alive with aromas that tell stories of heritage, family, and festivity. From savory stews simmering overnight to sweet breads baked with love, Christmas in the Caribbean is as much about the food as it is about the celebration. If you’re planning your next winter getaway, these iconic holiday dishes might help you decide which island to visit – one plate at a time. Or you can make these iconic Caribbean holiday dishes at home this season and bring the Caribbean to your table.

Guyana: Pepper Pot

Guyana Pepperpot

Guyana’s national dish, Pepper Pot, is the heart of every Guyanese Christmas morning. This rich, slow-cooked meat stew – made with beef or oxtail, cassareep – a thick brown syrup from the Amerindians, made from grated cassava root, cinnamon, and hot peppers, is traditionally served with homemade bread or cassava bread. The dish dates back to the Amerindian people and symbolizes togetherness, as it can be reheated and shared for days.

Recipe for Pepper Pot

Ingredients:

2–3 lbs. stewing beef, oxtail, or cow heel (or a mix)

2 tbsp oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1–2 hot peppers (like wiri wiri or Scotch bonnet)

½ cup cassareep (available on Amazon and in Caribbean stores)

1 stick cinnamon

3-4 cloves

1 tbsp brown sugar

Salt to taste

Water, as needed

Method

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat and brown the meat in batches until seared. Add chopped onion, garlic and hot peppers. Stir and cook for 2-3 minutes. Mix in cassareep, cinnamon, cloves, and brown sugar. Stir to coat the meat. Pour in enough water to just cover the meat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 2-3 hours, stirring occasionally, until the meat is tender and the sauce thickens. Season with salt to taste and remove from heat. Serve hot with Guyanese plait bread for dipping-the dish tastes even better the next day as the flavors deepen.

Jamaica: Curried Goat And Black Cake

In Jamaica, the festive table isn’t complete without Curried Goat, a dish that blends Indian and African influences into a perfectly seasoned celebration. Served alongside rice and peas, it’s a must at family gatherings. But dessert steals the spotlight: Jamaican Black Cake, made with soaked fruits, burnt sugar, and a generous pour of rum. It’s dense, decadent, and deeply traditional.

Recipe For Curried Goat

Curry Goat

Ingredients:

2 lbs. goat meat (cut into medium pieces)

2 tbsp curry powder

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 sprigs thyme

2 scallions, chopped

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, minced (optional for heat)

1 tsp all-purpose seasoning or salt to taste

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp oil

2 cups of water

Method:

Season the goat meat with curry powder, onion, garlic, thyme, scallions, pepper, and salt. Let it marinate for at least 1 hour, or overnight for deeper flavor. Heat oil in a Dutch Oven pot and add a small spoon of curry powder – toast for 30 seconds to release the flavor. Add the marinated meat and brown on all sides. Add water to cover the meat and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 1½–2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the goat is tender and the sauce thickens. Adjust seasoning to taste and serve hot with white rice or rice and peas.

Recipe For Black Cake

Black Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups mixed dried fruits (raisins, prunes, currants, cherries)

1 cup dark rum

1 cup red wine

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter

4 eggs

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp mixed spice (or cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice blend)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Recipe:

Soak the dried fruits in rum and wine for at least a week (or longer – the more time, the richer the flavor). Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then add the blended soaked fruits and vanilla. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and mixed spice. Gradually fold into the fruit mixture. Pour batter into a greased baking tin and bake at 325°F (160°C) for about 1½ hours or until a skewer comes out clean. Once baked, brush the top with extra rum while warm to keep it moist. Let cool before slicing – it’s traditionally served during Christmas gatherings and gift exchanges.

Trinidad & Tobago: Pastelles And Sorrel

Pastelles are small cornmeal pies filled with seasoned beef, chicken, or fish, wrapped in banana leaves and these tasty treats are a Christmas staple across Trinidad & Tobago. Making them is a family affair, often taking days of preparation. To accompany the pastelles and add to the Christmas spirit, locals sip Sorrel, a tangy red drink brewed from hibiscus petals, spiced with cloves, cinnamon, and a dash of rum. Together, they define a Trini Christmas.

Recipe For Pastelles

Trinidad pastelles

Ingredients (for 6–8 pastelles):

2 cups cornmeal (masa or fine corn flour)

1 cup of chicken or beef broth

1 lb. ground beef, chicken, or fish

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp thyme

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, finely chopped (optional)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Banana leaves (or parchment paper) for wrapping

Oil for cooking

Method:

Heat a little oil in a pan and sauté onion, garlic, and Scotch bonnet pepper until fragrant. Add ground meat or fish, tomato paste, thyme, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook until meat is fully cooked and the mixture is dry. Mix cornmeal with broth to form a soft dough. Cut banana leaves into 8–10 inch squares and lightly heat to make pliable. Spread a spoonful of cornmeal dough onto the leaf, add a scoop of filling, and fold into a neat packet. Secure with kitchen string if needed. Steam the pastelles for 30–40 minutes until cooked through. Serve warm with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Recipe For Sorrel

Sorrell

Ingredients (serves 6–8):

2 cups dried sorrel (hibiscus petals)

4 cups water

1 – 2 inches fresh ginger, sliced

4–6 whole cloves

1 – 2 cups sugar (to taste)

1 – 2 cups rum (optional)

Cinnamon sticks for garnish

Method:

Boil water with ginger and cloves for 5 minutes. Add dried sorrel and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the liquid is dark red. Strain the mixture into a pitcher, discarding solids. Stir in sugar while warm until dissolved. Chill for several hours or overnight. Add rum just before serving if desired. Serve over ice, garnished with cinnamon sticks for a festive holiday touch.

Barbados: Jug Jug And Great Cake

In Barbados, the holidays bring Jug Jug, a dish inspired by Scotland’s haggis but reimagined with Caribbean flair. It’s made from pigeon peas, guinea corn flour, salted beef, and herbs – and it’s served with baked ham or roasted pork. For dessert, Bajans indulge in Great Cake, another rum-soaked treat that reflects the island’s love of bold flavors and celebration.

Recipe For Jug Jug

Ingredients (serves 4–6):

1 cup pigeon peas (or split peas), soaked overnight

2 cups guinea cornmeal (or cornmeal)

1 lb. salted beef or pork, diced

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp of butter or oil

1 tsp thyme

Salt and black pepper to taste

Water, as needed

Method:

Boil pigeon peas in water until tender, then drain. In a large pan, sauté onion, garlic, and salted meat in butter until fragrant. Gradually stir in cornmeal, mixing well to avoid lumps. Add cooked peas and thyme, stirring to combine. Pour in enough water to create a thick, porridge-like consistency. Simmer on low heat for 20–30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened. Adjust seasoning to taste and serve hot with baked ham or roasted meats.

Recipe For Great Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups of mixed dried fruits (raisins, currants, prunes, cherries)

1 cup dark rum

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter, softened

4 eggs

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp mixed spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

Soak the dried fruits in rum for at least a week for deep flavor. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then fold in soaked fruits and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and mixed spice. Gradually fold into the fruit mixture. Pour batter into a greased baking tin and bake at 325°F (160°C) for 1–1½ hours, until a skewer comes out clean. Let cool before slicing and serving; traditionally enjoyed during Christmas gatherings.

5: Puerto Rico: Pernil and Coquito

Puerto Ricans know how to celebrate Navidad in style – and it starts with Pernil, a slow-roasted marinated pork shoulder with crispy skin and tender meat. It’s usually paired with Arroz con Gandules (rice with pigeon peas), and for a sweet sip, there’s Coquito – the island’s famous coconut-based holiday drink that rivals eggnog. Made with condensed milk, cinnamon, and rum, Coquito embodies Puerto Rico’s festive spirit.

Recipe for Pernil

When pork shoulder is prepared by the Spanish Caribbean method it called Pernil!

Ingredients (serves 6–8):

4-5 lbs. pork shoulder, skin on

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp ground cumin

Juice of 2 oranges (or use a mix of orange and lime juice)

Method:

Score the pork skin in a crisscross pattern to help crisp it during roasting. Mix garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, oregano, and cumin into a paste. Rub the mixture all over the pork, making sure to get under the skin where possible. Pour orange juice over the pork and let marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Roast in a preheated oven at 350°F (175°C) for 3-4 hours, basting occasionally with pan juices. Increase the heat to 425°F (220°C) for the last 20-30 minutes to crisp the skin. Let rest for 10–15 minutes before slicing and serving with rice and beans.

Recipe For Coquito

Ingredients (serves 6–8):

2 cups of coconut milk

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 cup evaporated milk

½ cup white rum (adjust to taste)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Method:

Combine coconut milk, condensed milk, and evaporated milk in a blender. Add rum, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg; blend until smooth. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours. Shake or stir well before serving, as ingredients may settle. Serve in small glasses, garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. Store in the fridge for up to a week; shake before each serving.

6: The Bahamas: Guava Duff And Ham

Christmas in The Bahamas is incomplete without Guava Duff, a rolled pudding made with fresh guava, butter, and spices, then topped with a rum or brandy sauce. Bahamians also enjoy glazed ham, peas and rice, and macaroni pie on Christmas Day. The blend of sweet and savory flavors captures the warmth of Bahamian holiday hospitality.

Recipe For Guava Duff

Guava Duff

INGREDIENTS

12 fresh guavas.

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp allspice, ground

4 cups flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

3/4 cup shortening

3/4 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

Rum/Brandy Butter Ingredients:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/4 cup butter

1 tsp boiling water; dash of salt

2 tbsp rum or brandy to taste

METHOD

Peel guavas; cut in half and remove seeds.

Dice the fruit and strain to remove juice.

Save juice to flavor sauce if desired.

Put fruit in saucepan with water to cover; add sugar, cinnamon and allspice.

Simmer until fruit is soft.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt.

Cut in shortening.

Stir in milk and egg to form a soft dough.

Knead until smooth.

Roll out like a jelly roll on a floured board.

Place the guava pieces on the center of the dough and roll over until the dough is spiraled with guava.

Seal edges carefully.

Wrap dough in a cotton or linen bag, or foil and parchment paper, tie the top securely and put into a large pot of boiling water for 1 hour or more if necessary to set the duff.

Rum/Brandy Butter Directions:

Cream butter until soft but not melted.

Beat confectioners’ sugar in gradually.

Add boiling water, salt and rum or brandy.

Beat until smooth and fluffy.

Serving Suggestions:

Cut the guava duff loaf into one-inch wide slices and add a dollop a tablespoon of the rum/brandy butter over the top so it soaks into the steamed, sweet duff.

Recipe For Ham

Ham

Ingredients

1 small skinless ham [2 – 2.5 kg or 4 – 5 lbs.]

150 grams brown sugar [approximately 5.5 ounces]

4 tablespoons honey

1 bottle red wine [approximately 34 ounces]

1 large green pepper rinsed, ribs and seeds removed, roughly chopped

5 bay leaves

1/2 bunch parsley chopped

10 cloves

1 onion peeled and roughly chopped

5 cloves garlic peeled and sliced

1 small can pineapple rings

5 glacée cherries halved

Method

Add red wine to a large pot and bring to a boil. Add the ham, bell pepper, bay leaves, parsley, onion, garlic and brown sugar. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour.1 small skinless ham [2 – 2.5 kg or 4 – 5 lbs.],150 grams brown sugar [approximately 5.5 ounces],1 bottle red wine [approximately 34 ounces],1 large green pepper,5 bay leaves,1/2 bunch parsley,1 onion,5 cloves garlic

Remove ham and let it sit for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 180°C [350°F].

With a sharp knife, notch 10 small diamonds in the top of the ham and insert a clove into each diamond.10 cloves

Brush ham with the honey and cook in the oven for 45 minutes.4 tablespoons honey

Remove ham from the oven, remove cloves and garnish with pineapple rings and cherries. Cook in the oven for another 10 minutes until the pineapple and cherries are nice and glossy.1 small can pineapple rings,5 glacée cherries

Remove ham from the oven and allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

7: Haiti: Diri Djon Djon and Kremas

In Haiti, the season brings Diri Djon Djon – black mushroom rice that takes on a rich, earthy color and flavor unique to Haitian cuisine. It’s often served with fried meats and spicy pikliz. The holiday drink of choice is Kremas, a creamy, spiced beverage made with coconut milk, condensed milk, nutmeg, and rum. Sweet, strong, and festive, it’s the taste of Haitian joy.

Recipe For Diri Djon Djon

Djon-Djon

Ingredients (serves 6–8):

2 Cups of Dried Black Mushrooms (djon djon)

6 garlic cloves minced

1/4-cup olive oil

1 large onion chopped

2 cups long-grain rice

2 teaspoons salt

1 tsp Black pepper

1 (12-ounce) frozen lima beans (or green peas)

1 to 2 thyme sprigs

1tsp chopped Scotch bonnet pepper

Method

1: In a small pot, soak mushrooms in 4 cups water overnight.

2: Strain the mushroom water into another container for later use. Throw out the mushrooms in the strainer.

3: In a large pot, sauté garlic and onions on medium heat for 2 minutes.

4: Add the rice and stir for 3-5 min.

5: Add the mushroom water, salt and lima beans.

6: Bring the water to a boil and reduce the heat, when most of the water evaporates (approximately 10-15 min).

7: Stir the rice and lower the flame.

8: Add Scotch bonnet pepper and thyme.

9: Cover the pot and steam the rice for 15 minutes until done.

Recipe For Kremas

Haitian Kremas

Ingredients

2 cans sweetened condensed milk 14oz.

1 can evaporated milk 12 oz.

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp almond extract

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup white rum then add to taste

1/2 can cream of coconut 15 oz

Instructions

Serve chilled. Enjoy!

METHOD

In a large bowl or pitcher, add the sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream of coconut, rum, cinnamon, nutmeg, almond, and vanilla.2 cans sweetened condensed milk,1 can evaporated milk,1 tsp lemon zest,1 tsp nutmeg,1 tsp almond extract,2 tsp vanilla extract,1/2 cup white rum,1/2 can cream of coconut,1 tsp cinnamon

Stir well.

Pour into glass bottles and chill in refrigerator.

8: Dominican Republic: Pastelón And Ponche

In the Dominican Republic, families gather over Pastelón, a layered plantain and beef casserole, the island’s version of lasagna, and Moro de Guandules or rice with pigeon peas cooked in coconut milk. The pastelón is known as the second most popular dish using plantains and always a part of the Holiday feast. Their festive drink, Ponche Dominicano, is similar to eggnog but richer and spiked with local rum, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Recipe For Pastelón

Pastelon

Ingredients (serves 6–8):

3 large ripe plantains, peeled and sliced lengthwise

1 lb. ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 cup shredded cheese (optional)

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and lightly grease a baking dish. Fry plantain slices in oil until golden and soft; drain on paper towels. In a pan, sauté onion, garlic, and bell pepper. Add ground beef, oregano, cumin, salt, and pepper. Cook until beef is browned and mixture is dry. Layer fried plantains at the bottom of the baking dish, then spread half the meat mixture on top. Repeat layers, finishing with plantains; sprinkle cheese on top if desired. Bake for 25–30 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted.

Recipe For Ponche

Ponche

Ingredients (serves 6–8):

4 cups milk

1 cup evaporated milk

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

½ cup dark rum (adjust to taste)

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

Method: