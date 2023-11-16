​

Gaza has been ravaged by more than one month of non-stop Israeli bombardment that has levelled entire neighbourhoods and delivered death and destruction to the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.

Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the besieged Gaza Strip, which is just 365sq km (141sq miles) in size. That is the equivalent of two nuclear bombs landing on an area a quarter the size of London.

As of November 10, half of Gaza’s homes – 222,000 residential units – have been damaged, with more than 40,000 completely destroyed. While most of the destruction has been centred in northern Gaza, even its south, which Israel had declared a safe zone, has not been spared.

In the following series of maps, Al Jazeera shows what it would look like if the Gaza Strip were to be placed in some of the world’s most well-known cities and where entirely destroyed areas would be. Satellite image analysis of damage covers the period from October 7 to November 5.

AFRICA

Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, colloquially known as Joburg, is South Africa’s largest city. On its outskirts is Soweto, short for “South Western Townships”, which was the epicentre of the struggle against racial segregation in the 1980s and 90s. With an urban area of some 3,357sq km (1,296sq miles), the City of Gold is about nine times larger than Gaza.

Gaza’s length would be the distance between Soweto and OR Tambo International Airport, and its width about the distance between Braamfontein and Rosebank.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Soweto would be in Beit Lahiya

Fordsburg would be in the Nuseirat refugee camp

Houghton would be in Deir el-Balah

Bedfordview would be in Khan Younis

Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, Lagos has an area of some 1,171sq km (452sq miles), making the coastal city about three times the size of Gaza.

Gaza’s length would be the distance between Suru Alaba Railway Station and Magboro and its width about the distance between Obalende Bridge and the National Theatre Nigeria.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Murtala Muhammed International Airport would be in Deir el-Balah

The National Theatre Nigeria would be located in Khan Younis

Snake Island would be in Rafah

Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya’s capital, and one of the most populous cities in East Africa, Nairobi has an area of about 696sq km (269sq miles) – about twice the size of Gaza.

Gaza’s length is the same distance between the Karen Blixen Museum to Kenyatta University’s main campus and its width is the same distance as from Uhuru Gardens to the Nairobi Arboretum.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

The Uhuru Gardens would be in the Remal neighbourhood of Gaza City

The Nairobi City Stadium would be in Gaza City

Metropolitan Hospital Nairobi would be in Deir el-Balah

AMERICAS

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires is a coastal city that spans an area of 203sq km (78sq miles), about half the size of Gaza.

The Gaza Strip is about the same length as from Obelisco to President Peron Highway, and as wide as from El Jaguel to Turdera.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Estadio Mas Monumental would be in Rafah

The Matanza River would run through Khan Younis

Esteban Echeverria district would be in North Gaza

Havana, Cuba

This historical port city thrived as a trading centre thanks to its natural bay. At 728sq km (281sq miles), it is nearly twice the size of Gaza.

The length of Gaza is about the distance from Tarara to Rosa Marina and as wide as from the Fort of San Carlos of the Cabin to Palma Avenida.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

The Grand Theatre of Havana would be close to Wadi Gaza

Old Havana would be in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City

Bauta would be near the Rafah crossing

Los Angeles, United States

A sprawling city located in Southern California and the home of Hollywood, LA is about 1,300sq km (502sq miles), making it 3.5 times the size of Gaza.

The length of Gaza is about the distance from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to San Bernardino and as wide as from Beverly Hills to West Hollywood.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Los Angeles International Airport would be located at the Rafah crossing

Beverly Hills would be would be in Khan Younis

Santa Monica Pier would be in Rafah

Miami, United States

Known for its crystal blue beaches, Miami is located in Florida’s southeastern tip and spans an area of some 143sq km (55sq miles) – slightly less than half the size of Gaza.

The length of Gaza is about the distance from Miami International Airport to Fort Lauderdale and its width is the distance from Miami International Airport to Little Haiti.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Miami International Airport would be in Rafah

Hard Rock Stadium would be in Deir al-Balah

Downtown Miami would be in Khan Younis

New York City, United States

New York, colloquially known as the Big Apple, comprises five boroughs and covers an area of around 778sq km (300sq miles), making it twice the size of Gaza.

Gaza is about the same length as the distance between Bay Ridge and Yonkers and is about twice as wide as Manhattan.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Yankee Stadium would be in Deir el-Balah

The Empire State Building would be in the centre of Gaza City

The Statue of Liberty would be in Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighbourhood

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, commonly known as Rio, is a vibrant city located on the southeastern coast of Brazil. The city spans more than 1,221sq km (471sq miles), making it three times larger than Gaza.

At 41km (25 miles), Gaza is about the same length as the distance between Sao Goncalo and Jacarepagua and about the same width as from Copacabana to Maracana.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum would be in Deir el-Balah

Christ the Redeemer would be in southern Gaza City

Tijuca National Park would be in Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighbourhood

Toronto, Canada

Toronto is Canada’s largest city and financial capital. Its urban city sprawls an area of 641sq km (247sq miles), making it about twice the size of Gaza.

Yonge Street, spanning approximately 86km (53 miles), is one of Toronto’s most famous roads, boasting a length more than double that of the entire Gaza Strip or equal in distance from the Waterfront Toronto to Lake Wilcox. The width of Gaza is about the same as from Toronto Pearson International Airport to James Gardens.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Casa Loma would be in Khan Younis

The CN Tower would be in Rafah

Toronto Island Park would be in the Rafah refugee camp

ASIA

Islamabad, Pakistan

Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, was established in 1960, 13 years after the partition with India and independence from the British Empire. A relatively young city, it covers an area of some 906sq km (349sq miles), about 2.5 times the size of Gaza.

The length of Gaza is equal to the distance from the village of Daleh to Tarnol and its width is the same as from Saidpur to Rawal Lake.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Faisal Mosque would be along Wadi Gaza

Pakistan Monument would be in Deir el-Balah

Golra Railway Station would be near Gaza City

New Delhi, India

The national capital of India, New Delhi covers an area of 1,483sq km (573sq miles), making it about four times the size of Gaza.

Gaza’s length of 41km (25 miles) is about the same distance as from Badarpur to Kundli and its 10km (6-mile) width is the same distance as from Chanakyapuri to Pandav Nagar.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

The Red Fort would be along Wadi Gaza

India Gate would be in the Maghazi refugee camp

Jahanpanah City Forest would be in the Khan Younis refugee camp

ASIA-PACIFIC

Beijing, China

One of the world’s biggest cities in population and size, Beijing, which translates to mean “Northern Capital”, sprawls more than 16,411sq km (6,336sq miles), making it 45 times the size of Gaza.

At 41km (25 miles), Gaza is the same length as from Taoranting to Longtan and as wide as from northern Daxing to Tiantongyuan, a distance of 10km (6 miles).

To put some landmarks in perspective:

The National Stadium would be north of Gaza City centre

The iconic Tiananmen Square would be in the Nuseirat refugee camp

Nanhaizi Park would be in Khan Younis

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, is a multicultural hub in Southeast Asia. Colloquially referred to as KL, the city has a federal territory area of 243sq km (94sq miles), about two-thirds the size of Gaza.

At 41km (25 miles), Gaza is the same length as from Batu Caves to Putrajaya Botanical Garden and as wide as from KLCC Park to Thean Hou Temple.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Batu Caves would be in Beit Hanoon

The Petronas Towers would be in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood

Nanhaizi Park would be in Khan Younis

Seoul, South Korea

South Korea’s capital city, Seoul, dates back over 2,000 years. The technologically advanced city spans 605sq km (233sq miles) in area, making it almost twice the size of Gaza.

The distance between Gimpo International Airport and Dukso Natural History Museum would be the same as the length of Gaza, while the distance from Deoksugung Palace to the War Memorial of Korea would be equivalent to Gaza’s width.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

The Seoul Botanical Park would be around Beit Hanoon, North Gaza

Deoksugung Palace would be in the Bureij refugee camp

The War Memorial of Korea would be in the Nuseirat refugee camp

Sydney, Australia

Sydney is the largest and most populous city in Australia. The Greater Sydney region covers an area of 12,368sq km (4,775sq miles), making it 34 times the size of Gaza.

The entire length of Gaza would fit in the distance between the Sydney Opera House to St Marys while the width of Gaza is about the same distance from North Sydney to Alexandria.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Sydney Olympic Park would be in Gaza City

Western Sydney Parklands would be in Khan Younis

Sydney Opera House would be in North Gaza

Tokyo, Japan

Japan’s capital city, Tokyo, translates to mean “Eastern Capital” in Japanese. Its city limits cover an area of 2,194sq km (847sq miles), making it about six times the size of Gaza.

The length of Gaza is equivalent to the distance between the centre of Tokyo to Yokohama, while its width is the distance from Bunkyo City to Sumida City.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Sensoji Temple would be in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighbourhood

Tokyo Skytree would be in Gaza City

Haneda Airport would be in Deir el-Balah

EUROPE

Berlin, Germany

Once divided into East and West by the Berlin Wall, the city of some 3.8 million inhabitants covers an area of 892sq km (344sq miles), about twice the size of Gaza.

The Gaza Strip is about the same length as from Kladow to Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, and as wide as from Kreuzberg to Gesundbrunnen.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Grunewald Forest would be in Khan Younis

Brandenburg Gate would be in Deir el-Balah

The Berlin Wall Memorial would be in the Deir el-Balah refugee camp

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv is the country’s most populous city with some 2.9 million inhabitants. Spanning some 839sq km (324sq miles), Kyiv is about twice the size of Gaza.

Gaza is as long as from Irpin to Brovary and as wide as from Pecherski district to Rybalski district.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

The Dnipro River would run through Khan Younis

St Sophia Cathedral would be in the Deir el-Balah refugee camp

Bucha would be in Beit Hanoon

London, United Kingdom

London, the capital city of the United Kingdom, spans an area of 1,572sq km (606sq miles), making it about four times the size of Gaza.

Gaza’s length is about the same distance as from Heathrow Airport to London City Airport. Gaza is about as wide as from Kensington to Brixton.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Heathrow Airport would be in Beit Lahiya

Big Ben would be in Deir el-Balah

Greenwich would be in Khan Younis

Paris, France

The home of love, art and culture, Paris spans an area 105sq km (41sq miles), making it about a third of the size of the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s length is about the same distance as from the Eiffel Tower to Disneyland Paris and is about as wide as from Arc de Triomphe to Parc Leon Salagnac.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

The Eiffel Tower would be located in Beit Hanoon, North Gaza

The Louvre Museum would be in the Jabalia refugee camp

Disneyland Paris would be located in Rafah

Rome, Italy

The ancient city, which is more than 2,700 years old, spans an area of around 1,285sq km (496sq miles), making it 3.5 times the size of Gaza.

Gaza’s entire length would fit in the distance between Fiumicino Airport and Tivoli Terme and its width would be from Trevi Fountain to Rome Urbe Airport.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

The Colosseum would be along Wadi Gaza

Vatican City would be in the Nuseirat refugee camp

Fiumicino Airport would be in Rafah

MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco’s largest city, Casablanca is a port city with a bustling tourism industry. The city covers an area of 384sq km (148sq miles), making it slightly larger than Gaza.

The 41km (25-mile) length of Gaza is about the same distance from Soualem to Ain Harrouda and its width is about the same distance as from the Hassan II Mosque to Hey El Farah.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Medina Market would be in Gaza City

Tamaris Aquaparc would be in Khan Younis

Casablanca Tit Mellil Airport would be in Beit Hanoon

Doha, Qatar

Qatar has been a key player in mediations between Hamas and Israel. The Gulf state’s capital city, Doha, is 132sq km (51sq miles), about 40 percent of the size of Gaza.

The length of Gaza is about the same distance from Al Wakra to Umm Salal Muhammed and as wide as from West Bay to the Doha Expressway.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Doha Festival City would be around al-Shifa Hospital

Qatar Grand State Mosque would be in the Maghazi refugee camp

Hamad International Airport would be in Khan Younis

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Known for its soaring skyscrapers that touch the clouds, Dubai covers an area of about 1,600sq km (617sq miles), making it about four times the size of Gaza.

Gaza’s entire length would fit in between Dubai International Airport and Dubai Investments Park and its width would be from Jumeirah Mosque to Zabeel Palace.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Dubai International Airport would be in Beit Hanoon, North Gaza

Burj Khalifa would be in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City

Dubai Investments Park would be in Rafah

Istanbul, Turkey

The only city in the world that connects two continents, Istanbul is Turkey’s largest city and is home to more than 15 million people. Its urban area spans 2,576sq km (995sq miles), making it about seven times the size of Gaza.

The 41km (25-mile) length of Gaza would fit in between Kucukcekmece and Nisantepe and the 10km (6-mile) width between Taksim Square and Yenikapi.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

Florya Ataturk Forest would be near Beit Lahiya

Sultanahmet (Blue) Mosque would be in Nuseirat refugee camp

Camlica Tower would be in Deir el-Balah

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s capital and largest city, Riyadh covers an area of 1,973sq km (761sq miles), making it five times the size of Gaza.

Gaza’s 41km (25-mile) length would be the distance between al-Yamamah University to al-Aziziyah and its 10km (6-mile) width would be the distance from King Saud University to the Eastern Ring Road.

To put some landmarks in perspective:

King Saud University would be located between Gaza City and Deir el-Balah

King Khalid Grand Mosque would be in the Maghazi refugee camp

Al-Masmak Palace Museum would be in Khan Younis

Yara Algosaibi and Anson Zhang also contributed to this story