The mother of the young woman who was slaughtered along with her four children at their home in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon, in June, Gwendolyn White McKnight, says she is disappointed in the defence attorney representing the confessed killer in the mass slaying.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court in Kingston on Thursday following a sentencing hearing for Rushane Barnett, the convict who is also a relative of the victims, White McKnight’s pain was evident.

She raised several questions as a mother and grandmother in mourning, all of which she directed at defence attorney Tamika Harris.

At the senetencing hearing on Thursday, Harris requested that Barnett be given 15 fewer years in prison time than the 60 years recommended by the prosecution.

The victims, Kimesha Wright, 31, and her children: Kimanda Smith, 15; Sharalee Smith, 10; Rafaella Smith, five; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr, were reportedly murdered between the night of June 20 and the early morning of June 21. They were found with stab wounds and their throats slashed.

Barnett entered guilty pleas to five counts of murder in relation to the killings in July.

His sentencing was on Thursday delayed until October 20.

