J’cans told to brace for longer wait for clearance at several ports
JPS preparing for severe weather system this weekend
‘I’m not happy,’ says mom after Clarendon mass murderer hearing
Jamaica weather: Brace for strong winds, thunderstorms as of Saturday
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
West Indies women suffer series defeat against New Zealand women
DPP wants ‘life’, 60 years before parole for Clarendon mass murderer
PSOJ calls for effective short-term crime strategies to contain crime
Westmoreland man shot dead while awaiting tyre repair job
The mother of the young woman who was slaughtered along with her four children at their home in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon, in June, Gwendolyn White McKnight, says she is disappointed in the defence attorney representing the confessed killer in the mass slaying.
Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court in Kingston on Thursday following a sentencing hearing for Rushane Barnett, the convict who is also a relative of the victims, White McKnight’s pain was evident.
She raised several questions as a mother and grandmother in mourning, all of which she directed at defence attorney Tamika Harris.
At the senetencing hearing on Thursday, Harris requested that Barnett be given 15 fewer years in prison time than the 60 years recommended by the prosecution.
The victims, Kimesha Wright, 31, and her children: Kimanda Smith, 15; Sharalee Smith, 10; Rafaella Smith, five; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr, were reportedly murdered between the night of June 20 and the early morning of June 21. They were found with stab wounds and their throats slashed.
Barnett entered guilty pleas to five counts of murder in relation to the killings in July.
His sentencing was on Thursday delayed until October 20.
Severe weather alert remains in effect for island
