By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Mar. 6, 2020: To all the naturalized immigrant citizens who think they are safe from the grasp of the most xenophobic President in Modern Day America, think again. And to all those immigrants turned US citizens, who through some scarcity of brain cells, support Donald Trump, this is your last chance to wake up from your ignorant stupor.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday, Feb. 27th, in Black History Month, that it is creating an official task force devoted to “denaturalization.” That is the process by which the US government can strip citizenship from foreign-born Americans or naturalized citizens.

That’s right. Donald Trump has gone from targeting undocumented immigrants, Muslims, Dreamers, TPS recipients, brown immigrant children, refugees and legal residents or green card holders; and now he’s coming for you dear fellow naturalized citizens.

Time to shut up about Bernie Sanders “can’t win” and vote like your lives and future depended on it, because it now literally does. Vote for anyone other than Donald Trump because anyone will be better than this White Nationalist madman.

Officially termed the “The Denaturalization Section,” according to Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt, the unit “will further the Department’s efforts to pursue those who unlawfully obtained citizenship status and ensure that they are held accountable for their fraudulent conduct.”

Of course, just like the consistent lies told about undocumented immigrants, The Justice Department claims that the supposed ‘real’ motivation for the new unit stems from a desire to strip citizenship from terrorists or sex offenders whose citizenship was “illegally procured” by lying about past crimes.

Does that remind you of any other such claim? Remember, immigrants are coming here to kill innocent Americans? And oh, remember the biggest lie of all – they are committing more crimes than native born Americans?

BS!

Never mind the U.S. constitution and the fact that denaturalization is unconstitutional. Trump and his personal legal team, aka the US Justice Department, are now fully weaponized to target immigrants.

Welcome to Hitler’s America. I mean Trump’s America, where the authoritarian and mightily dumb dictator has been given a free pass to reign supreme and do whatever he likes – including the annihilation of all immigrants of color from the United States.

I don’t care what the Democratic elites believe or think. This tyrant cannot be re-elected and must be stopped at all costs. Right now, the only candidate that has the momentum to get the votes out and stop him is Bernie Sanders. He along with Elizabeth Warren would make a great team to run in November. They can both energize the base and get them to the polls to stop this tyrannical madman. Otherwise, get ready for the obliteration of the US Constitution and rule by executive power only.

And when he is done with immigrants, he will come for you too – black and brown, Muslim or Jewish, gay, lesbian, bisexual, transsexual, queer or liberal woman. Because in their White nationalist world, none of us belong.

The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow