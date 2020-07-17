By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. July 17, 2020: In June 2015, when Donald Trump launched his campaign for President of the United States, his opening saga included the statement: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. … They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

He also added: “I will immediately terminate President Obama’s illegal executive order on immigration, immediately.” He then spent his entire campaign inciting his followers by telling them falsely that Mexico will pay for a Wall at the US’ southern border and fanning the flames of xenophobia and bigotry to a frenzy.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, to my surprise and I’m sure the surprise of the Mexican people, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that Donald Trump had drastically changed the way he talks about Mexico’s people. Obrador came to this astounding conclusion after his very first meeting with #45.

Obrador must be daft, was hoodwinked, drugged by The Donald’s Kool Aid, or simply playing politics. Or he was simply taken!

A day later, Trump in an interview with Telemundo, said he would seek sweeping changes to U.S. immigration policy through an executive order. No surprise there.

But the shocker of all was when he suggested he might create a “road to citizenship” for certain migrants brought to the country illegally as children and shift the criteria for new arrivals to a “merit-based” system.

“DACA is going to be just fine,” Trump was quoted as saying while adding that he was going to issue a “big executive order.”

“I have the power to do it as president and I’m going to make DACA a part of it,” he added.

Interestingly, the statement came a day after his meeting with President Obrador; just about two weeks after The Supreme Court dealt Trump another huge blow by ruling in favor of letting immigrants who have received DACA status, sometimes referred to as “Dreamers,” stay in the country safely without threat of deportation and as an ABC News/Ipsos poll showed that just 33% of Americans approve of his handling of the pandemic, while 67% disapprove.

With only months now to go before the November general elections and with The Donald realizing that many who voted for him in the last election will not make the same mistake twice, he is desperate for a swing bloc.

And so, he has come like a wolf in sheep’s skin after the largely Latino immigrant voting bloc, with his fake niceness towards Mexicans and Dreamers – SUDDENLY.

Immigrant voters, especially Latinos, would be extremely foolish to believe anything that spews out of the mouth of this man.

Let us never forget the campaign of terror and hate that Donald Trump has waged against immigrants since launching his campaign, and which he executed through his agents at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s ICE, soon after being sworn in as the 45th President.

Never forget his racist travel ban, his executive order removing DACA and TPS protection, his s-hole comment, the fear he has triggered in the immigrant community, his kidnapping of children from the arms of their parents, his increased detention of even people seeking asylum, his policies that have gone after legal immigrants and even US citizens and his consistent stirring of the pot of hate and xenophobia by falsely insisting immigrants are criminals and murderers. The list goes one and the attacks are still coming.

Immigrant voters must NEVER FORGET! They must make Donald Trump pay at the ballot box this November by sending a clear message that xenophobia and hatred will not be tolerated in 2020! Vote like your life depends on it and do not be fooled by the fake outreach and the wolf in sheep’s skin.

The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow