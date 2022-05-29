Torrential rains have triggered flooding in Brazil’s northeastern Pernambuco state killing at least 34 people in the past few days, according to the latest official update.

The most dramatic event occurred early on Saturday morning when 19 people died in a major landslide in the Jardim Monteverde community, on the border between state capital Recife and the municipality of Jaboatao dos Guararapes.

The heavy rains have also forced almost 1,000 people to flee their homes due to the flooding and landslides.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in a tweet, expressed his “sorrow and solidarity to the victims of this sad disaster” and said his government will do everything possible “to alleviate the suffering”.

He added that teams from the armed forces, the ministry of defence and the ministry of citizenship are being deployed “to assist in relief operations and provide the necessary aid to affected families”.

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) maintained its “red alert” through Sunday in Pernambuco, its highest level of warning for flooding and landslides.