On the 26th of January, India’s 74th Republic day of India was celebrated by The Honorary Consul of India to Antigua & Barbuda Vijay Tewani , celebrated with Indian Diaspora.

In the morning he held a Flag hosting, and later that evening celebrated with Indian Community, and featured Chief Guest Hon. Minister Charles Max Fernandes, Diplomatic corps, and other invited guest.

On behalf of Government of Antigua Hon. Minister Charles Fernandes gave his remarks & wishes to Govt. of India & Indian community. He proceeded to thank Hon. Consul of India Vijay Tewani for organizing & working hard for his community

