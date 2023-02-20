The price Jamaicans pay for goods and services fell by 0.6 per cent in January, pulling annual inflation down by more than a point to 8.1 per cent.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) in its report to the nation said the dip in inflation was mainly influenced by a 2.4 per cent decline in the index for the division ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ and a 0.9 per cent fall in the index for the heaviest weighted division ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’.

Lower electricity rates were the main reason for the reduction in the index for the division ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’, while the decline in the index for the ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ division was mainly attributed to the decrease in the index for the class ‘Vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses’, by 5.8 per cent.

The inflation rate was, however, tempered by a 1.3 per cent rise in the index for the division ‘Restaurants and Accommodation Services’ and a 1.4 per cent increase for the ‘Education’ division.

STATIN said the movement for the former division was mainly impacted by increased prices for meals consumed away from home and for the latter division the movement was a result of higher tuition fees for private schools at the primary level for the Easter term.

The point-to-point inflation rate as of January 2023 was 8.1 per cent, influenced mainly by the point-to-point inflation rate for the divisions: ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ (12.7 per cent), Restaurants and Accommodations Services’ (15.8 per cent) and ‘Personal Care Social protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services (7.7 per cent).