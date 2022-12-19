The inflation rate in Jamaica increased by 0.4 per cent for November 2022, new data released by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) said.

The upward movement was largely the result of a two per cent increase in the index for the heavily weighted ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ division.

All classes within the ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ division increased for the review period, with the main contributor being ‘Vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses’, which rose by 6.5 per cent.

The increase was due to higher prices for agricultural produce such as sweet potato, tomato, cabbage and sweet pepper.

Other classes contributing to the upward movement in the index of the division were: ‘Fruits and Nuts’ up by 2.4 per cent, ‘Meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals’ up by 0.5 per cent and ‘Ready-made food and other food products n.e.c.’ moving upwards by 1.3 per cent.

Also impacting the movement of the CPI was the ‘Education’ division, which had a 1.7 per cent rise in its index due to increased fees for the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC).

The index for the division ‘Personal Care, Social Protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services’ increased by 0.6 per cent, which was impacted by higher prices for some personal care products and services.

The overall rate of inflation was, however, tempered by a 2.4 per cent fall in the index for the division ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ due to lower electricity rates and a 0.2 per cent decline in the index for the ‘Transport’ division as a result of lower petrol prices.Statin reported that the point-to-point inflation rate for November 2021 to November 2022 was 10.3 per cent.

This was influenced mainly by the point-to-point inflation rate for the divisions: ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ (14.3 per cent), ‘Restaurant and Accommodation Services’ (20.2 per cent) and ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ (7.0 cent). For the fiscal year-to-date, the inflation rate was 6.2 per cent.