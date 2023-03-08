Resident High Court Judge Justice Patrick Thompson, on March 6, discharged the injunction granted on February 25, to prevent the repatriation of Haitian Nationals who entered St Kitts and Nevis from Dominica by boat on February 3.

The Ministry of National Security has undertaken to process the asylum requests tendered by local attorney-at-law, Craig Tuckett.

The 14 Haitian nationals, who Tuckett claims to represent, two of whom are minors, are currently being detained pursuant to provisions of the Immigration Act.

The Ministry of National Security is currently making swift arrangements for the asylum requests to be heard and determined.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew recently addressed the matter generally at his Special Interview on Thursday, and said “[if] you send a message out there that [our Federation is] a safe haven, [our Federation would be] easily overrun … You also cannot participate in human trafficking. It is a difficult question.”

“This is not the first [arrival of Haitian nationals by boat into the Federation]; this is the second one that I know of since I have been the Prime Minister, and so we treat them with respect. You have to treat them humanely. These are our brothers and sisters from the region,” said the Prime Minister.

Further details about the court matter cannot be provided at this time as the matter is sub judice, under judicial consideration, and prohibited from public discussion. The Ministry of National Security is, therefore, concerned that numerous commentaries and publications about the details of this important matter have been circulating on social media and in the local and regional press.

The Ministry of National Security has assured the general public that this matter is being dealt with expeditiously and that, at the conclusion of the processing of the asylum requests, an update will be provided.