– Advertisement –

A Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) inmate sustained injuries after two other prisoners attacked him on Saturday.

The St Jude Hospital has since treated and discharged the injured inmate.

A video on social media showed an inmate on the ground while the two attackers hovered over him.

One of the attackers proceeds to cut the hair on the head of the inmate on the ground while the victim, blood dripping from his body, does not resist as he is slapped and kicked.

– Advertisement –

The victim sustained cuts to his face and body due to the incident.

It occurred while the victim was being transferred to a cell and the attackers were out doing odd jobs at the BCF.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

– Advertisement –