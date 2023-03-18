Regional airliner, InterCaribbean is aiming to expand their services across the Caribbean this year.

InterCaribbean chief executive officer Trevor Sadler shared plans to add up to five new destinations to the Barbados route in 2023, during the Destination Grenada Presentation at The Sands Hotel on Thursday, March 16.

“It’s premature to talk about some of those at this point but suffice to say, you may expect to see as much as five new destinations connecting here through this year,” Sadler remarked.

Although tightlipped about the future holds, the interCaribbean CEO assured the regional carrier has “several things in the pipeline to expand connectivity here in the region”.

Speaking to the media, the CEO stated that the new InterCaribbean Airways Grenada to Barbados flight which carries more seating, was much needed.

“The Prime Minister joined us as we officially inagurated the ATR service connecting Grenada with Barbados. The good news is we will be having more seats, the market demands it. It took a little time for us to get there but now our first ATR is fully based here in Barbados and will be serving Grenada with considerably more seats than we’ve been able to up until now,” he noted.

Sadler added that interCaribbean’s expansion, has been successfully in accordance with their slogan, “Connecting You and the Caribbean”. in helping travellers to “connect you and the Caribbean”.

