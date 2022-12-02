Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co’s animated offering “Strange World” fizzled with audiences out of the gates.

The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6m in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9m over the weekend in North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The top spot for the holiday corridor, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday, instead went to another Disney movie, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which raked in an additional $64m over the last five days, $45.9m of which was from the weekend.

The superhero sequel has reigned over the charts for three weekends now and has grossed $675.6m worldwide.

Overall ticket sales are expected to net out around $125m.

That would be down about 12% from last year, which boasted releases such as Encanto, which opened to $40.6m even with a spiking COVID-19 variant.

For movie theatre owners, it places even more pressure on Avatar: The Way of Water, to deliver a big windfall to close out the year. It launches on December 16.

“Usually Thanksgiving weekend is all about kids and families going to the theatre? This year, it’s a heavy mix of films aimed at adults and that’s not a recipe for a box office feast in theatres,” Dergarabedian said. “But it’ll come back in a big way when Avatar opens.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore, with five-day Wednesday through Sunday in parentheses. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $45.9 million ($64 million)

2 Strange World, $11.9 million ($18.6 million)

3 Devotion, $6 million ($9 million)

4 The Menu, $5.2 million ($7.4 million)

5 Black Adam, $3.4 million

6 The Fabelmans, $2.2 million ($3.1 million)

7 Bones and All, $2.2 million ($3.6 million)

8 Ticket to Paradise, $1.9 million ($2.6 million)

9 The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 &2, $1.6 million

10 She Said, $1.1 million ($1.5 million)

By Lindsey Bahr