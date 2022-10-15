Cayman’s newest 17-classroom school, Island Primary, said they are opening their doors to students from the Reception year up to Year 6 for the 2023/2024 school year, which begins in September 2023.

Regarding their approach to learning, Island Primary said on their website that the school “will provide a dynamic learning community” and will offer “students and families with exceptional educational opportunities in the Cayman Islands that reflect the true essence of our culture and the spirit of our local community.”

This learning is expected to be enhanced by state-of-the-art technology included in the classrooms, which will taught “in a relaxed setting conducive to learning,” located on 4.3 acres of lush landscapes in Buttonwood Way, George Town, just off Linford Pierson Highway.

As cost is an important factor for most parents, Island Primary says that they are “working to provide partial scholarships to families who need a little help to cover the costs of tuition for their child,” covering “up to 30% of their annual tuition costs.” Sibling discounts may also apply, where the school is offering the following discounts for families at Island Primary:

Full tuition for the first child based upon the child in the highest-class level A 5% reduction for the second child A 10% reduction for the third and subsequent children

These gestures may go a long way for some parents as the take home pay for many in Cayman is in the region of $3,000 per month or less, while the monthly tuition to attend the school will be $1,570 for the 2023/24 school year.

Island Primary also noted that if they “are unable to offer a place in your chosen entry year, your application will automatically roll over to the next available placement, and you will not be required to re-apply.” However, any registration fee paid will be non-refundable.

For those that are accepted for their chosen entry year, they will complete “a British curriculum tailored for our local community of eager, curious learners.”

Speaking about the school’s progression to this stage, Principal Steve Coles said: “I am so proud of our journey to this point, a journey founded on hard work, collaboration, trust and a unified sense of purpose in seeking to provide a dynamic learning community committed to actively engaging with and contributing to an ever-changing and diverse local and global society.”

For more information on Island Primary, parents may email [email protected], call +1 (345) 926-8185 or visit their website at https://www.islandprimary.org/