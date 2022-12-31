Should auld acquaintance be forgotten and never brought to mind? The short answer is yes.

Auld acquaintances, auld grievances, auld possibilities, everything auld should be left in 2022 as 2023 is a year of upward, onward movement.

With that said, wherever you may find yourself tonight when the clock strikes 12, solely depends on what matters to you most or how best your plans were executed.

Maybe it’s partying under the stars in Portie, or connecting with your ancestors at a virtual hoodoo conference. Maybe it’s clearing your mind in preparation for the year ahead, or ringing in the New Year with family and friends, what matters most is that you’ve got a plan.

So here’s the skinny; 11 spots around The Rock that you can usher in 2023 – a year of “using creativity to achieve your goals”.

New Year’s Eve Yacht Party c/o Jamaica Experience New Year’s Eve Weekend Platinum Package at Margaritaville Hip Strip, Montego Bay, St James -The crew presents a green, yellow and black yacht party with Catamaran Cruise and snorkelling options.

The Estate, Vineyard Soir?e at Villa Vista, Caymanas Golf Club – Under the moonlight, with bubbly on deck, The Estate Jamaica Vineyard Soir?e is set to take shape with a “Great Gatsby”-themed affair.

The 9 Minds presents the 3rd Annual Virtual Hoodoo Conference – a six-panel workshop series that is devoted to bringing together those seeking Hoodoo for their spiritual development and power.

Remember, It’s Ok: Webinar, online – an online webinar exploring a new paradigm for grief to be used in professional practice.

Elevate NYE Celebrations at Spring Garden, Reading, St James – Montego Bay’s newest, hottest rooftop lounge is inviting guests to ring in the New Year at the watering hole. The game plan: socialise, satiate speciality cocktails and get a taste of their delicious menu.

NYE at Pineapple Beach Jamaica, Unity Hall, St James – Pineapple Beach presents a fourth NYE rave this Saturday, with “music by two awesome DJs”. Hors d’oeuvres and mixed drinks inclusive, with champers at midnight. The dress code is beach chic, no heels recommended; cabanas or lounges are also available.

Vistas of fireworks across the bay to the east and west; a massive bonfire on the beach, and a few surprises throughout the night? Yes, please.

SOAKA Fete Saturdays at 5 Belmont Road, Kingston – The acclaimed SOAKA Fete series continues this week with its delivery of first-class entertainment via soca/afrobeat from some of the island’s most revered disc jockeys.

Alfred’s New Year’s Party & Fireworks Show at Alfred’s Ocean Palace, Norman Manley Boulevard Negril, Westmoreland – Negril’s Ultimate Beach Fireworks Party for the best view of the midnight spectacular fireworks from a white sand viewpoint.

Fireworks on the Waterfront – the UDC’s signature New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza is slated to spark up three locations across the island to put a cap on 2022. Fireworks on the Waterfront in Kingston, Fireworks on The Bay at the Ocho Rios Bay Beach in St Ann, and a first-ever fun fest and gospel concert at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James.

Beat Di System x Geejam at Geejam Beach, Mack Bay, Drapers, Port Antonio – Beat Di System’s annual NYE Party with Geejam is back and urging patrons to tun up with the squad for nuff vibes, love + energy. Afterall, it’s a family ting. Dress to impress for the festivities, which kick off at 9:30 pm.

Chipcity Music Festival at 78 3/4 Hagley Park Road – ring in the New Year with the return of Chipcity Music Festival Rural Sensation with live performances by some of Jamaica’s finest rural artists and deejays in Kingston.