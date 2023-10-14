The content originally appeared on: Al Jazeera – Latin America News
Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
More than 250 Palestinians die in past 24 hours, including many women and children killed in Israeli air raids on convoys fleeing Gaza City, according to health officials in besieged enclave.
Al Jazeera correspondents have reported that thousands of Palestinian civilians have fled northern Gaza after a warning from Israel.
