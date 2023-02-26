According to a Government press release dated February 24, 2023, the Elections Office is conducting a voter registration drive to allow qualified electors to participate in the anticipated Referendum on Gambling and Small Quantities of Cannabis.

Regarding the voter registration deadline, the Government said that the registration deadline is Saturday, April 1, 2023 (April Fool’s Day).

Voter registration applications received by April 1, 2023, will be vetted and processed by the Registering Officers for inclusion in the July 1, 2023, Official Register of Electors.

Persons wishing to register should present the following documents based on their Caymanian status:

CAYMANIAN STATUS HOLDER:

1) Birth Certificate

2) Caymanian Status Certificate /Letter

3) Photo ID: Passport or Driver’s License

CAYMANIAN BORN AND HAVE CAYMANIAN PARENT/S OR GRANDPARENT:

1) Birth Certificate of the applicant, if born in the Islands, and

2) Birth Certificate of one of his parents or grandparents that was born in the Islands

3) Photo ID: Passport or Driver’s License

CAYMANIAN with an ACKNOWLEDGEMENT LETTER from Immigration or WORC:

1) Birth Certificate of the applicant

2) Acknowledgement letter from WORC/Immigration

3) Photo ID: Passport or Driver’s License

Individuals wishing to register to vote can contact their Registering Officer, visit the Elections Office at 68 Baytown Office Suites, West Bay Road, George Town, visit www.elections.ky or call 949-8047.

In addition, staff members will be available to register individuals on weekdays and weekends at the following supermarket locations.

Hurley’s – Grand Harbour

Saturday, February 25 – 9 am to 1pmWednesday, March 8 – 4:30 pm to 7:30pmSaturday, March 18 – 9:30am to 12:30pmWednesday, March 22 – 4:30pm to 7:30pm

Foster’s – Countryside

Thursday, March 9 – 4pm to 7pmSaturday, March 11 – 9am to 2pmThursday, March 23 – 4pm to 7pmThursday, March 30 – 4pm to 7pm

Foster’s – Airport

Thursday, March 9 – 4pm to 7pmSaturday, March 11 – 10am to 1pmThursday, March 23 – 4pm to 7pmThursday, March 30 – 4pm to 7pm

Foster’s – Camana Bay

Saturday, February 25 – 10am to 2pmWednesday, March 1 – 4pm to 7pmWednesday, March 15 – 4pm to 7pmWednesday, March 29 – 4pm to 7pm

Foster’s – Republix

Saturday, March 4 – 9:30am to 1pmWednesday, March 15 – 4:30pm to 7:30pmSaturday, March 25 – 9:30am to 1pm

The Elections Office will be open on select Saturdays:

Saturday, 11, 18 and 25th March – 10am to 4pmSaturday, April 1 – 10am to 4pm

For persons who wish to contact the Registering Officer for each district, their contact information is as follows:

Bethany Powery – wb**@el*******.ky – 516-4402 (West Bay North, West Bay South, West Bay West, West Bay Central)Kathryn Myles gt**@el*******.ky – 516-2117 (George Town North, George Central, George Town West, George Town East, George Town South, Red Bay, Prospect)Kerry Nixon bt**@el*******.ky – 516-4478 (Savannah, Newlands, Bodden Town West, Bodden Town East)Leisa Welcome ee**@el*******.ky – 516-4647 (East End)Patricia Ebanks ns**@el*******.ky – 516-4349 (North Side)Ellen Lazzari cb****@el*******.ky – 516-5307 (Cayman Brac East, Cayman Brac West)