Education Minister Shawn Edward on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to Saint Lucia’s teachers, as individuals across the Island donned the uniforms of the schools they attended to show appreciation for educators.

Soufriere MP – Emma Hippolyte

Organisers dubbed the initiative P.R.E.S.E.N.T (Proudly Representing Each School, Exalting our Nation’s Teachers).

“For me and for the PS, the government, it means more than wearing the uniform of your alma mater. We want more than that,” Minister Edward declared, wearing a St. Mary’s College uniform and sporting a backpack.

He urged people to reach out to a teacher who taught them to express gratitude for how the educator impacted their life.

And regarding individuals who have school-age children, the Dennery North MP urged them to express their gratitude to teachers for what they do daily in nurturing children.

Castries Central MP – Richard Frederick

In addition, he admonished the Education Ministry staff to give teachers the best possible service when the educators visit the Ministry.

“There are too many horror stories where teachers complain that the service they got at the Ministry of Education was for want of a better word – horrible and never made them feel appreciated, considering the effort they continue to put out on a daily basis for this country,” Edward declared.

The Minister, a veteran educator, urged the nation to salute its teachers.

“They will forever remain indispensable in the whole scheme of national development,” Edward explained.

Gros Islet MP – Kenson Casimir

In this regard, the Minister observed that other sectors deal with infrastructure and solid matter.

But he noted that teachers touch lives in delicate ways, and the educators’ impression is often indelible.

Dr. Pauline Antoine-Prospere – Parliamentary Secretary, said she was happy to see all the Education Ministry staff looking so beautiful in their school uniforms.

“I know your parents worked very hard to get you those brand new uniforms to come to school,” she quipped.

In the same vein, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, in an obvious light-hearted jab at Education Minister, Shawn Edward holding a bag, wrote on Facebook ‘Now I know where my lunch bag is!”

Headline photo: Shawn Edward wearing the uniform of his alma mater.

