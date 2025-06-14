GREENSBORO, N.C., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — ITG Brands, the third-largest company in its sector in the United States, is proudly celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a series of events focused on community giving, employee appreciation, and the company’s continued commitment to economic impact across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

“Ten years ago, ITG Brands was founded with a bold vision – to challenge convention, operate with purpose, and make a lasting impact,” said Kim Reed, President and CEO of ITG Brands. “We’ve come a long way, thanks to the hard work of our people, the strength of our partnerships, and the trust of the communities we serve. As we celebrate this milestone, we’re proud to give back to organizations that share our commitment to service, resilience, and positive change. This anniversary isn’t just a reflection of where we’ve been – it’s a celebration of what is possible in the years ahead.”

As part of its “10 Days of Celebration” campaign, ITG Brands is donating $25,000 to nonprofit organizations chosen by employees across its footprint. In addition to regular corporate giving, employees have collected and donated essential goods to local charities over the past month, demonstrating the company’s values in action.

The selected organizations include:

Humane Society of the Piedmont – Greensboro, North Carolina

K9s for Warriors and Goodwill Industries – National support

Hogar Nueva Mujer – Cayey, Puerto Rico

Escuela Vocacional La Romana – La Romana, Dominican Republic

Carbon County Environmental Center – McAdoo, Pennsylvania

“At K9 for Warriors, this donation means that we can rescue more dogs from shelters, professionally train them to become service dogs, and pair them with veterans across the country who are silently suffering,” said Joshua Hull, Development Manager of Corporate Partnerships at K9 for Warriors. “We are deeply grateful to ITG Brands for their generous support, which directly helps us save lives – both canine and human – and bring hope and healing to those who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

“We are so grateful for ITG Brands’ generous contributions,” said Kelly Kovacs, Executive Director, Humane Society of the Piedmont. “This support will help us serve families throughout the Piedmont Triad by providing affordable veterinary care, spay and neuter service, access to our pet food bank, and vital supplies for local public shelters and rescue groups. We thank ITG from the bottom of our hearts.”

Founded in 2015, ITG Brands has grown into a major economic contributor and employer across the U.S. and Caribbean. Its Greensboro headquarters, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility, and national field network support thousands of jobs and partnerships that strengthen the supply chain and local economies.

“ITG Brands is one of our region’s strongest economic drivers – from job creation to local business support, their footprint fuels opportunity, innovation, and community growth,” said Brent Christensen, President & CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. “We are so honored to have ITG Brands in our business community and are proud to celebrate this milestone with them.”

“ITG Brands shows what is possible when corporate values align with community needs,” said Frank McCain, President & CEO, United Way of Greater Greensboro. “They have demonstrated that investing in people and partnerships yields lasting impact. So today, we don’t just celebrate 10 years, we celebrate the difference one company can make in countless lives. Thank you, ITG Brands, for your steadfast support, visionary leadership, and deep commitment to Greensboro. Here’s to the next 10 years of partnership, progress, and purpose – together.”

“For 10 years, ITG Brands has been an important part of Greensboro and North Carolina’s economic landscape,” Senator Gladys A. Robinson (D–NC, District 28). “They have shown what corporate responsibility looks like by giving back to the community, supporting workers, and investing in long-term growth. I am proud to recognize their contributions and appreciate their continued commitment to the people and progress of our state.”

“On behalf of our entire city, I congratulate ITG Brands on a decade of successful operations, steady growth and fueling the local economy,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “Having this international leader headquartered in the Gate City, has inspired other corporate entities to call Greensboro home. We value ITG Brands and its ongoing commitment to our community.”

“ITG Brands is an invaluable contributor to the American economy – driving innovation, creating jobs, and delivering consistent economic impact,” said Rep. Dr. Virginia Foxx (R-NC-5). “North Carolina is incredibly fortunate to have ITG Brands as one of its primary economic engines, and its positive influence across the state and within our communities continues to grow.”

“When we think about the economy, ITG Brands is making a difference every single day – bringing about good-paying jobs to North Carolina and making a real, lasting impact in our communities,” said Rep. Don Davis (D-NC-1). “Being a true corporate citizen means going beyond the walls of a building. It’s about stepping into the community, taking an interest in people’s daily lives, and treating them with respect. ITG Brands is doing just that – welcoming people into the process, planning for the future, and showing that this is not just about a corporation, but about a community.”

ITG Brands also recognized the many industry associations, business partners, and suppliers who have contributed to its success over the past decade. From strategic collaborations to operational support, these partnerships have been instrumental in building a strong foundation for growth, innovation, and long-term impact.

A special 10-Year Anniversary video features employees, elected officials, and business leaders reflecting on the company’s growth, community impact, and challenger mindset — all while looking ahead to the next decade of bold innovation and continued success as a challenger business.

To learn more about ITG Brands’ story, visit itgbrands.com/our-company/.

About ITG Brands

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, ITG Brands is the third-largest company in its sector in the United States and a proud member of the Imperial Brands family. With a strong portfolio of products, a commitment to innovation, and a focus on responsible growth, ITG Brands continues to drive economic impact across North America and the Caribbean. Learn more at itgbrands.com.