The Prosecution in Jah Cure’s stabbing case has appealed the court’s ruling that the Reggae artist be acquitted on the attempted murder charge, and a date has been set for a hearing.

Jah Cure was convicted on March 22 on the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter in a judges-only trial after several damning voice notes and text messages were entered into evidence by prosecutors. In the voice notes, Jah Cure had expressed that he would kill the promoter over money owed to him.

Jah Cure, real name Siccaturie Alcock, was sentenced to six years in prison for the attempted manslaughter charge, but the conviction was appealed by the country’s Public Prosecution Service, which wants Cure to be sentenced to eight years in jail for attempted murder.

On Tuesday, a pro forma hearing was set for January 24. The hearing, according to Jamaica Observer, will be to review the artist’s continued detention. The reggae singer has been in a European jail since his arrest in October 2021, for wounding a Jamaican born promoter in Amsterdam.

“The pro forma hearing is scheduled from 11:10 to 11:20 hrs. The decision usually follows the same day,” press officer of the public prosecution to the Court of Appeals, Tuscha Essed, told the Jamaican newspaper.

In the meantime, Jah Cure’s legal team has also appealed the sentence. His attorney filed an appeal last June to have the number of years reduced. The father of one had not addressed the stabbing incident until recently, when he issued an apology to his fans.

In an interview with the Jamaica Gleaner about his upcoming 11-track LP, Undeniable, the artist said, “my message to my fans is I apologize for this situation I get myself caught up in. I would like to give this album to you as a special gift from me to you.”

The upcoming LP would be his ninth studio album. Jah Cure is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers reggae music has ever seen, but his legal troubles since he was a teenager cast a cloud over his promising career.

If Dutch prosecutors have their way in court, the artist could spend close to a decade in prison.