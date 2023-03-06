With a start that could have broken lesser athletes, Jalon Samuel has ridden away from a disqualification on his Barbados Gold Cup debut to now claiming his sixth win on March 4, 2023.

A moment that brought tears to the teen back in 2011 and could have been the start of his end, has only seemed to spur this jockey on further and faster. In fact, in 2012, his win and redemption were very sweet.

Stay humble and work towards your goals

Surrounded by his Britton’s Hill community from his first Gold Cup start 12 years ago to his latest first-place Gold Cup finish, Jalon does not have to guess or wonder if his support network is strong.

As he rode his own race on Saturday, under the lights of the Garrison Savannah in one of the latest to start Gold Cup races, all that could be heard around every bend of the furlong “It’s a Gamble yes!” and “Go Jalon”. His supporters never doubted he’d take the Cup and when he crossed the finish, the police could not hold them back as they poured down to the winner’s circle shouting “Jalon mannnnn”.

On Twitter, as he thanked the many people who congratulated him on his historic win, he said it took two things – Humility and hard work.

“Stay humble and work towards your goals.”

Gold Cup commentator on SportsMax and horseracing enthusiast Patrick ‘Salt’ Bellamy also tweeted:

When I study that Jalon get dq [disqualified] from his first Gold Cup victory I does be reminded “wuh fa you you gine get”.

This sixth win, was his second fastest race time with 1:50.2. He rode It’s a Gamble.

In 2016, when he took his second Gold Cup win, Loop remembers Jalon’s grandmother saying, “It should be three but he gine get it, don’t worry!”

And just as she predicted, he went on to take the title in 2017 and 2018 as well.

Now he has double the three titles and is sitting pretty with six Gold Cup wins, at just 29 years old, he has accomplished a feat that may stay on the record books for all of history.

Overall, Jalon has won the most prestigious horse race in the Eastern Caribbean – the Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and now in 2023. Due to COVID-19, the race did not run in 2021 and 2022.