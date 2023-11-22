News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Weds. Nov. 22, 2023: In a thrilling second leg at Toronto’s BMO Field, Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz staged a remarkable comeback to secure their place in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal and a berth in the Copa America 2024, following a 3-2 victory over Canada on Nov. 21, 2023.

Despite Canada’s early lead in the match, thanks to Alphonso Davies, and a seemingly solid 3-1 aggregate advantage, Jamaica turned the tables in a dramatic 15-minute spell in the second half. Striker Shamar Nicholson’s impressive double, followed by a decisive penalty from Fulham’s Bobby De Cordova-Reid, clinched Jamaica’s progress on away goals after a gripping 4-4 tie over both legs.

Canada now faces a crucial match against Trinidad and Tobago in March, a one-off playoff that will determine their fate in the upcoming Copa America 2024, set to be held in the U.S. The Nations League finals are set for March 21-24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

Shamar Nicholson #11 of Jamaica celebrates his second goal with teammates during a CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada at BMO Field on November 21, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)



Bobby Reid #10 of Jamaica beats Milan Borjan #18 of Canada from the penalty spot during a CONCACAF Nations League match at BMO Field on November 21, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)