News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 29, 2025: Jamaica is once again set to shine on U.S. network television when CBS airs the Season 2 premiere of The Visioneers with Zay Harding on Saturday, October 4, as part of its “CBS WKND” educational programming block.

The eco-adventure series, produced by Hearst Media Production Group in partnership with the VoLo Foundation, is hosted by international explorer and veteran presenter Zay Harding. Each 30-minute episode highlights global environmental solutions being driven by scientists, engineers, and community leaders.

Zay Harding with Michael McCarthy, (left) Managing Director of Clean Harbours Jamaica Limited and Eric Holbom, Operations Manager of The Ocean Cleanup, with whom he worked closely while filming in Jamaica. (PHOTO CREDIT- ZAY HARDING)

For the October 4th premiere, Harding and his crew traveled to Kingston over the summer to document the ambitious Kingston Harbour Cleanup Project, a partnership between The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based nonprofit, and Clean Harbours Jamaica Limited. The initiative is tackling plastic pollution in the island’s iconic Kingston Harbour – the seventh largest natural harbor in the world – by installing floating barriers, known as “interceptors,” at the mouths of drainage gullies where waste meets the sea.

In the episode, Harding interviews Erik Holbom of The Ocean Cleanup and Jamaican Michael McCarthy of Clean Harbours Jamaica Limited, who discuss their shared mission to reduce harmful waste and restore the harbor.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our viewers to see how Jamaica, often regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful destinations, is also a nation committed to preserving and enhancing its natural allure,” Harding said. “In fact, we were so inspired by our Jamaican experience that the island will be featured again in another later episode of Season 2.”

Harding, who grew up in Hawaii and has spent over 25 years exploring all seven continents, co-created the series with philanthropist David Vogel, founder of the VoLo Foundation. Their vision was to spotlight environmental pioneers working on practical, scalable solutions to climate challenges.

The first season of The Visioneers with Zay Harding aired earlier this year from April to September, featuring stories from across the globe. Season 2 will expand further, revisiting Jamaica and covering destinations including Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, Kenya, the U.K., and a dozen U.S. states.