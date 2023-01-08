Home Business JAMAICA-ECONOMY- Central Bank says over J$200-billion circulated in December 2022 JAMAICA-ECONOMY- Central Bank says over J$200-billion circulated in December 2022 By - January 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CARIBBEAN-TRADE-Slowdown in exports from Latin America and the Caribbean consolidates GRENADA-BUSINESS- Government approves beauty and wellness code of professional conduct BAHAMAS-FINANCE- SCB denies asking FTX to mint millions in tokens