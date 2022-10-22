Home Business JAMAICA-ECONOMY- Prime Minister welcomes multi-million dollar investment b y Huawei JAMAICA-ECONOMY- Prime Minister welcomes multi-million dollar investment b y Huawei By - October 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR GUYANA-ENERGY-Guyana to set aside oil blocks for government to government partnerships GRENADA-FINANCE-Government seeking to raise EC$25 million on sub-regional stock market BARBADOS-FINANCE-Government welcomes ratings by US-based agency