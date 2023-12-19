News Americas, PHILADELPHIA, PA, Tues. Dec. 19, 2023: Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, has been re-elected as president of the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia, (CCAP).

Hon. Consul of Jamaica to Philadelphia and president of the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia, (CCAP), Chris Chaplin, speaks at the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York launch of Firstborn by award winning author Fred Kennedy. Firstborn is a biography of his father, Luis Fred Kennedy, one of the founders of GraceKennedy, one of the oldest and most successful companies out of my birthplace of Jamaica.

Honorary Consul Chaplin was re-elected for another term at the CCAP meeting on December 12th in Philadelphia.

During 2023, Chaplin and his team were credited with expanding CCAP from seventy-four members to eighty-two members. The members added in 2023 include the Consuls General, Honorary Consuls or Representatives from: Trinidad & Tobago, Cuba, Morocco, Colombia, Hong Kong – Economic and Trade Office, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Iceland and Costa Rica.

At the election, Ms. Marine Havel of France was elected vice president while Ms. Karen Lawson, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Fiji was re-elected secretary and Representative Daisy Van den Hoof-Mertens of Flanders was re-elected as treasurer

Chaplin is a career banker and has worked at financial institutions in both Jamaica and the United States. He was appointed Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith in April of 2019.

The Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia is the oldest consular organization in the United States and its members represent eighty-two countries around the world.