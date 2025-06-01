News Americas, LONDON, England, May 31, 2025: Jamaica’s senior men’s football team came heartbreakingly close to lifting the Unity Cup in England but fell short in a dramatic penalty shootout against Nigeria, ending the match 5-4 after a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time.

Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze of Nigeria is challenged by Isaac Hayden (L) and Kaheim Dixon of Jamaica during the The Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria struck first in the 9th minute when Moses Simon found the net after a fine setup by Cyriel Dessers. However, Jamaica responded swiftly, with Kaheim Dixon leveling the score just three minutes later in the 12th minute.

Dwayne Atkinson of Jamaica reacts to missing a penalty in the penalty shoot-out during the Unity Cup Final match between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Both teams entered halftime locked at 1-1, and the second half saw a similar back-and-forth battle. Samuel Chukwueze restored Nigeria’s lead in the 53rd minute, but once again, Jamaica responded with resilience. Jon Russell headed in the equalizer in the 63rd minute, finding space in Nigeria’s box to bring the Reggae Boyz back on level terms.

Jonathan Russell of Jamaica celebrates with Malik Mothersille after scoring during the The Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With no winner emerging in regulation time, the match was decided by penalties. Nigeria held their nerve, converting all five of their kicks with precision. Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Tolu Arokodare, Bruno Onyemaechi, and debutant Uche Chrisantus all scored confidently. Jamaica, however, missed one crucial kick, allowing Nigeria to claim the Unity Cup title.

While the Reggae Boyz fell just short, their spirited performance against a top African side like Nigeria showcased their promise and potential on the international stage.