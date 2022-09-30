Jamaica have been drawn in Group F to face Costa Rica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe at the 2023 Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Championship.

The World Cup qualifying competition will take place from February 11 – 26, 2023, in Guatemala, and will include the participation of 20 Concacaf Member Associations.

During Thursday’s draw, hosted at the Confederations Headquarters, in Miami, FL, the 16 nations participating in the group stage were divided into four groups of four teams each.

After group stage play, the top three nations in each group will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four 2022 Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Qualifiers group winners; Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

The four-round knockout stage (round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final) will be played in a single-match elimination format and the four semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2023.

Matches will be divided across two venues, the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City and the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua.

The competition’s match schedule will be announced at a later date.

In the previous edition of the Concacaf U-17 Championship, played in Bradenton, FL, in 2019, Mexico won their eighth title at this age level, with a 2-1 extra time win over the United States in the final.

The groups are as follows:

Group E: Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, CuracaoGroup F: USA, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados Group G: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Cuba, Guadeloupe Group H: Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, Suriname