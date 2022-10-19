Home Business JAMAICA-WATER-Government projects billion dollars savings annually from new water project JAMAICA-WATER-Government projects billion dollars savings annually from new water project By - October 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CARIBBEAN-TECHNOLOGY-ECCB to help sub-regional start ups to attend Jamaica retreat CARIBBEAN-TECHNOLOGY-ECCB to help sub-regional start ups to attend Jamaica retreat GRENADA-FINANCE-Government seeking to raise EC$25 million on sub-regional stock market