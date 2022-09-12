Jamaica weather: Mostly cloudy, lingering showers
Jamaica records best summer for tourism in country’s history
FULL SPEED AHEAD! PM cites value in extending high schooling to 7 yrs
Cops intercept and kill ‘gunman’ after murder at Central Village
89 new COVID cases, one death, 20.3% positivity rate recorded
No match for Calculus in Caymanas Park feature
Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking
Senior cop urges formation of social media groups to help fight crime
J’cans urged to wear national colours on Census Day, Mon, Sept 1
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Monday, September 12, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.
A trough now across Jamaica is expected to linger for most of this week. Additionally, a tropical wave is moving across the eastern Caribbean.
24-hour forecast
Monday morning:… Becoming mostly cloudy.
Monday afternoon/evening:…Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms especially across southern parishes.
Monday night:…Cloudy with few lingering showers an isolated thunderstorms.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Monday:..33 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Monday:..33 degrees Celsius
3-day forecast (starting Tuesday):
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms especially across northern parishes during the afternoon. Possible lingering night-time showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Wednesday: Cloudy morning with showers mainly across south-central and eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms especially across western parishes.
Thursday: Morning to early afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy late afternoon with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes.
More From
Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b
The policeman, who was stabbed by a female in Portmore, St Catherine has died.
He has been identified as Detective Sergeant, Victor Francis of the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offenc
Traffic jam amid crime scene processing on Mandela Highway
Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2
Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad
A policeman and another man have been admitted to the hospital in serious condition after they were stabbed by a female in Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday.
Reports are that the male believed to