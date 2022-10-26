Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Wednesday, October 26, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is a weak high pressure ridge across Jamaica that is expected to remain across the island for the next few days.

Other current regional weather features as identified by the Met Service include a cold front across the Gulf of Mexico and a tropical wave across the eastern Caribbean.

24-hour forecast

Wednesday morning :…Partly cloudy across eastern parishes, otherwise mainly sunny.Wednesday afternoon:…Isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across hilly areas and southern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.Monday night:… Mainly fair

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Monday:..32 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Monday:..32 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Thursday):

Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon with showers and possible thunderstorms across hilly areas and southern parishes.

Friday: Morning showers across north-central and eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across eastern and south-central parishes.

Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.