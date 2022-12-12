Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Monday, December 12, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is a trough across Jamaica that is expected to remain across the island over the next few days, the Met Service said.

Other current regional weather features, as identified by the Met Service, include a cold front across the eastern Caribbean.

24-hour forecast

Monday morning… Isolated showers across sections of northern parishes.

Monday afternoon… Isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes and hilly areas.

Monday night… Partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Monday:..32 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Monday:..32 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Tuesday):

Tuesday: Isolated showers across hilly areas.

Wednesday / Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.