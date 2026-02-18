By News Americas Business Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 168, 2026: Jamaica’s push toward year-round avocado production is more than an agricultural milestone. It represents a potential turning point in the Caribbean’s economic evolution – one that could position agriculture as a scalable investment sector capable of generating sustained export revenue, attracting private capital, and strengthening long-term food security.

Mary and Mike McLaughlin, co-founders of Trees That Feed Foundation, visiting some of the first breadfruit trees they planted in Jamaica. (Contributed image)

For the first time in its history, Jamaica is preparing to produce avocados continuously throughout the year, thanks to the introduction of three new varieties – Carla, Hass, and Semil31 – through a partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and the Trees That Feed Foundation. The initiative is designed to eliminate traditional seasonal production gaps, allowing farmers to harvest and supply markets consistently rather than intermittently.

This shift fundamentally changes the economics of avocado production in Jamaica.

Historically, Caribbean agriculture has faced a critical limitation: unpredictability. Seasonal harvest cycles restricted farmers’ ability to meet export demand consistently, making it difficult to secure long-term contracts or attract investment in processing, logistics, and infrastructure. Year-round production, however, provides the stability required to scale output and integrate into global supply chains.

Chief Technical Director in Jamaica’s Ministry of Agriculture, Orville Palmer, emphasized the economic significance of the initiative, noting that the move aligns with the government’s strategy to expand agricultural exports while providing farmers with steady income streams. Reliable production, he said, could elevate avocado to become as economically significant to Jamaica as its iconic ackee industry.

Globally, avocado demand has surged over the past decade, driven by consumer demand in North America, Europe, and emerging markets where health-conscious diets and plant-based foods are gaining popularity. The Hass avocado alone represents a multi-billion-dollar global export market, dominated by producers such as Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. Jamaica’s entry into year-round production opens the door to capturing a share of that rapidly growing sector.

Beyond exports, the development has broader implications for agricultural investment across the Caribbean.

Year-round production transforms agriculture from a seasonal activity into a predictable revenue-generating sector—one capable of supporting financing structures, infrastructure investment, and long-term business planning. Consistent output allows investors to evaluate risk more accurately, while farmers benefit from stable income rather than volatile seasonal earnings.

“Year-round production transforms crops like avocado from seasonal income sources into scalable investment assets,” said Felicia J. Persaud, CEO of Invest Caribbean and founder of AI Capital Exchange. “This creates opportunities for farmers, investors, and diaspora capital to participate in building sustainable wealth while strengthening the Caribbean’s food production and export capacity that is still heavily dependent on imports.”

The initiative also highlights the growing importance of agricultural diversification in the Caribbean’s economic future. While tourism has historically dominated the region’s economy, governments are increasingly seeking to strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on imports. The Caribbean currently imports billions of dollars in food annually, creating both vulnerability and opportunity. Expanding local agricultural production allows countries to retain more economic value domestically while improving food resilience.

In Jamaica’s case, the new avocado varieties are being cultivated at the Bodles Research Station, where budwood sourced from the Dominican Republic is undergoing quarantine and field trials before distribution to farmers across the island. The effort reflects years of research and collaboration aimed at creating a sustainable production model suited to Jamaica’s climate and agricultural landscape.

The economic impact extends beyond farmers. Increased production supports growth across the agricultural value chain, including transportation, packaging, export logistics, and food processing. These downstream sectors generate employment, stimulate rural economies, and contribute to national GDP growth.

For the Caribbean more broadly, Jamaica’s breakthrough represents a blueprint for transforming agriculture into a modern economic engine. It demonstrates how innovation, strategic partnerships, and long-term planning can reposition traditional industries for global competitiveness.

As global demand for food continues to rise and supply chains diversify, Jamaica’s move toward year-round avocado production signals that Caribbean agriculture may be entering a new era – one defined not by subsistence or seasonality, but by scalability, investment, and economic opportunity.

Like this: Like Loading...