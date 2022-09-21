A Jamaican man has been charged with soliciting a Pensacola minor for sex after he allegedly messaged undercover Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Taje Ghavri Samuels, whose address is listed as Kingston, Jamaica.

He is charged with one count of travelling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct, seven counts of transmission of harmful material to minors and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to an FDLE press release.

“FDLE began its investigation in August when Samuels initiated online contact with undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old female,” the release stated.

“Using a common messenger application, he sent lewd photos of himself and arranged to travel to meet the agent,” the release said.

Samuels is currently being held in Escambia County Jail without bond, according to Escambia jail records.

The FDLE has pointed out that the offences for which Samuels have been charged are illegal in Jamaica.

Jamaican law prevents a citizen from engaging in this conduct not only in Jamaica but “in any part of the world”, the FDLE said.

The Pensacola Police Department and the US Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation.