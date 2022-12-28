A Jamaican woman is suspected of fatally stabbing her young daughter early Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, Florida, USA, according to North Miami Beach Police Department.

The police said around 2am, 24-year-old Jellisa Amoya Baxter called the police and allegedly admitted to stabbing and killing her child.

The police said they took Baxter into custody without incident. Loop News has learnt that the young woman is from the Frankfield area of Clarendon.

Her daughter was just three years old.

At the time of her arrest, she was reportedly in the living room of her apartment wearing a white robe, and the little girl’s body was nearby.

Baxter faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The North Miami Beach police stated that Baxter told responding officers that she “strangled her (daughter) at first, but when that didn’t work, she stabbed her in the chest and neck.”

The report stated that the girl had “several deep stab wounds to her chest, neck and face.”

According to the police, officers located the murder weapon near the girl’s body. No motive has been revealed for the killing.