News Americas, OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine, Aug. 20, 2025: A Jamaican immigrant who overstayed his visa and later worked as a reserve police officer in Maine has agreed to leave the United States voluntarily after federal agents detained him when he tried to buy a firearm.

A judge on Monday granted the departure order for Jon Luke Evans, who served this summer with the Old Orchard Beach Police Department, according to WMTW-TV. He must cover his own travel costs and exit the country within a set period.

Evans legally entered the U.S. on a week-long visa in September 2023 but failed to leave when it expired. He later passed background checks via the E-Verify system, and training, before being hired in May as a seasonal officer in the busy tourist town.

Federal immigration agents detained Evans on July 25th in Biddeford after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives flagged his attempt to purchase a gun. He was initially held in Massachusetts before being transferred to a detention center in Rhode Island.

The Old Orchard Beach Police Department said it relied on the Department of Homeland Security’s E-Verify system to confirm Evans’ work eligibility and believed his documents were valid. Police Chief Elise Chard said the town was “distressed and deeply concerned” by what appeared to be a federal error.

Federal officials countered that employers should not rely solely on E-Verify and must take additional steps to confirm immigration status.

Evans’ role as a reserve officer did not allow him to carry personal firearms or department-issued weapons off duty. The town said it expects him to comply with the judge’s voluntary departure order.