3 people injured as car overturns on Hope Road
Alexa’s Secret the one to beat in Titania Trophy
Jamaican woman shot dead in The Bahamas
Leicester move off the bottom of EPL after Palace draw
Andre Blake nominated for 2022 MLS Save of the Year and MVP
Mother shot dead, 8-y-o daughter injured in Spanish Town
Curfew imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Division
10 things you know if you grew up in a Caribbean household
MP says more youth needed in agricultural sector
Students being encouraged to participate in Census in Schools Tour
A 22-year-old woman is the latest murder victim in The Bahamas.
According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the woman, whose identity was not confirmed, was standing outside an apartment complex in Red Land Acres on Friday about 11pm when she was approached by a man who shot her multiple times.
Medical personnel pronounced the woman, who is a Jamaican, dead at the scene.
The RBPF has asked witnesses to come forward with information that could help with the murder investigation.
