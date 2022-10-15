A 22-year-old woman is the latest murder victim in The Bahamas.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the woman, whose identity was not confirmed, was standing outside an apartment complex in Red Land Acres on Friday about 11pm when she was approached by a man who shot her multiple times.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman, who is a Jamaican, dead at the scene.

The RBPF has asked witnesses to come forward with information that could help with the murder investigation.