Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has been crunching the numbers to predict the results of each game, all the way to the finals.

For today’s matches, Kashef has analysed more than 200 metrics including the number of wins, goals scored, FIFA rankings and more, from matches played over the past century.

With 40 matches completed, Kashef has a 66 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Japan vs Spain, Group E

Where: Khalifa International Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 10pm (19:00GMT)

Prediction: Japan have not been easy to predict so far in this tournament. They unexpectedly beat Germany in their first match, but then lost to Costa Rica, whom everybody expected them to beat. They must now win against Spain to qualify for the last 16.

However, Kashef does not expect another surprise today and has backed Spain – seventh in the FIFA rankings to edge out Japan – who are ranked 24th.

(Al Jazeera)

Who: Costa Rica vs Germany, Group E

Where: Al Bayt Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 10pm (19:00GMT)

Prediction: Germany and Costa Rica have played one another only once before, during the 2006 World Cup, with Germany taking the win 4-2.

The Germans are bottom of the group having gained only one point from their two matches so far, raising the spectre of another first-round exit following their early elimination in Russia four years ago.

Kashef predicts the four-time champions (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014) will convincingly beat Costa Rica and qualify for the next round.

(Al Jazeera)

Predicting match results is not easy. External factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.

(Al Jazeera)