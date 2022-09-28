Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

World Tourism Day: CHTA reflects on the future of Caribbean tourism

Riders and pedestrians wade through flooded road in the Philippines

Hurricane Ian to hit western Cuba at 125 mph, Category 3

70% chance of another tropical depression in 48 hours

Macys.com

This is when government schools will reopen now that Ian has passed

NEOC issues all-clear for Cayman Islands as Hurricane Ian passes

NRA completing island-wide assessment today

Update: Storm surge blamed for flooding in vicinity of Savanna gully

Properties flooded by overflow from Savanna gully

Here is the latest update on hurricane Ian: Flood warning in effect

Tuesday Sep 27

29?C
Loop Lifestyle

4 hrs ago

A combo image of Veronica Campbell Brown and husband Omar alongside their baby son Zane. (Images: Instagram via @vcampbellbrown)

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.

The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her birthday in May and followed up with the announcement of the arrival of her son in another post to the social media site on Tuesday.

In the Instagram Reel, she shares images of herself in the hospital, her baby boy with his big sister and his dad.

Zane was born seven days ago, on September 20, 2022.

The retired sprinter captioned the video with Zane’s weight at birth and the hashtags #newadditiontofamily, #babyboy, #bigsisterlove, #familyiseverything, and #blessed.

The Browns welcomed their first child, Avianna, in 2019.

Among those sending congratulations to the mom are Elaine Thompson Herah, US athlete Dawn Harper-Nelson, and entertainer Kevin Downswell.

Related Articles

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown, hubby expecting baby number two

May 15, 2022 04:43 PM

Lifestyle

Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall welcome their baby girl

June 20, 2022 05:27 PM

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

Sport

USA World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

Sport

Ja’s ex-sprint queen Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

More From

Caribbean News

70% chance of another tropical depression in 48 hours

The National Hurricane Center reported that another disturbance is located a few hundred miles west of Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 70 per cent chance of developing into a tropical depression in the n

Caribbean News

Hurricane Ian to hit western Cuba at 125 mph, Category 3

Storm surge, swells and heavy rainfall expected

Sport

Ja’s ex-sprint queen Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.

The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Cayman News

Update: Storm surge blamed for flooding in vicinity of Savanna gully

The flooding of the Savannah gully and properties in its vicinity is being attributed to a storm surge that pushed seawater inland through a break in the ironshore in the coastline.

The coastal tho

Cayman News

NEOC issues all-clear for Cayman Islands as Hurricane Ian passes

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has issued the all-clear notice for the Cayman Islands, effective 3pm, as Hurricane Ian passes on its way to Cuba.

Hurricane Ian is expected to

World News

Riders and pedestrians wade through flooded road in the Philippines

This is the moment riders and pedestrians waded through a swamped road as monsoon rains battered the Philippines. Footage shows motorists slowly passing across the submerged avenue in

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR