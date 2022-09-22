Last season’s beaten finalists Jamaica College (JC) returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Holy Trinity High on matchday eight of the 2022 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition, at the Bell Chung Oval, on Wednesday.

Having opened their season with a 13-0 hammering of St Mary’s College and then being held to a 0-0 draw by St Catherine High last Friday, JC fell behind early but recovered well for their second win of the campaign.

Jahvier Lynch grabbed a brace but it was the goals of Kevaughn Wilson and Javon Taylor, sons of two former Jamaica players – Kevin Wilson and Fabian Taylor, respectively, that stole the spotlight for JC.

The Dark Blues jumped to the top of Group B with seven points, the same as second-place St Catherine High, which defeated St Jago High 1-0 on Tuesday. St Jago are third with six points.

Over in Group A, defending champions Kingston College (KC) continued their good form with a 3-1 win over Meadowbrook High at the Stadium East field.

Jaheim McLean, Ashanie Kennedy, and Dujuan Richardsm with his fifth goal of the season, pushed KC to their third consecutive win and onto sole leadership of the group with maximum nine points.

St George’s College suffered a 3-2 defeat against Waterford High and slipped to third spot with six points. Waterford moved into second with seven points.

Calabar High secured their first win by hammering Ardenne High 6-1 to be fourth with four points.

In Group D, Norman Manley High blanked Spanish Town High 3-0 while St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and Jonathan Grant battled to a 2-2 draw.

STATHS remained top of the group with seven points, one ahead of Norman Manley with six points. Jonathan Grant are in third spot with four points.

The competition continues on Friday.

Wednesday’s results

Group ACalabar 6 Ardenne 1KC 3 Meadowbrook 1Waterford 3 St George’s College 2

Group BHoly Trinity High 2 JC 4

Group DSpanish Town High 0 Norman Manley 3STATHS 2 Jonathan Grant 2

Friday’s matches

Group CBridgeport High vs Haile Selassie at DunbeholdenTivoli High vs Charlie Smith HighVauxhall High vs Edith Dalton High

Group DSpanish Town High vs STATHS at Prison Oval

Group ECamperdown High vs Kingston High at Alpha InstitutePapine High vs Mona HighWolmer’s Boys vs Hydel High

Group FCumberland High vs Clan CarthyJose Marti vs ExcelsiorKingston Technical vs Campion College