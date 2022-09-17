Three days after opening their season with a 13-0 mauling of St Mary’s College, last year’s beaten finalists Jamaica College (JC) were surprisingly held to a goalless draw by St Catherine High at Prison Oval in Spanish Town on matchday five of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Friday.

The result allows St Jago High to jump to the top of Group B following a 5-1 victory over the St Mary’s College team.

The Garnett Lawrence-coach St Jago High moved to six points from two games, two points ahead of second-place JC and third-place St Catherine High, both on four points.

St Jago High got their goals from Jaedee Mitchell (21st minute), Jayden Jones (36th minute), Zaavan Miller (56th minute), Javar Harris (78th minute), and Daniel Cowan (87th minute).

In the group’s other game, Holy Trinity High gained their first points of the season with a 1-0 win over Cedar Grove High to jump into the fourth spot with three points.

In Group E, Mona High continued their good start with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Hydel High to maintain their lead atop the group with six points. Hydel slipped to third on three points.

Former champions Wolmer’s Boys, under the tutelage of the wily Jerome Waite, defeated home team Kingston High 2-0 to move to second position on six points.

In a game where five players picked up red cards, Camperdown High and Papine High battled to a 1-1 draw at the Alpha Institute.

Three players from Camperdown were red-carded and two from Papine.

Camperdown were highly favoured to win but had to settle for a share of the points under the circumstances.

Both Camperdown and Papine are on a point each.

Kingston High, which were beaten 9-0 by Mona High in their opening game, remained at the bottom of the group without a point.

Friday’s results

Group BSt Catherine High 0 Jamaica College 0St Mary’s College 1 St Jago 5Cedar Grove 0 Holy Trinity 1

Group ECamperdown High 1 Papine High 1Hydel High 1 Mona High 3Kingston High 0 Wolmer’s Boys 2

Saturday’s games

Group DNorman Manley vs Tarrant High at Maxfield Park Comm.Spanish Town High vs Jonathan Grant at Prison OvalSTATHS vs Dunoon at STATHS

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm.