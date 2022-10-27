Former champions Jamaica College (JC) thrashed Norman Manley High 5-0 in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup second-round first-leg match, putting one foot into the quarterfinals.

J’Havier Lynch scored twice in the fourth and 39th minutes, taking his tally to 12 goals for the season.

Michael Graham (45th), Dyllan John (60th), and Jahmarley Bennett (75th) completed the rout.

It was a mostly one-sided affair and JC could have won by a much wider margin but wasted several clear-cut chances.

Meanwhile, defending champions Kingston College were held to a 0-0 draw by Jose Marti High in the surprising result in the four games on Wednesday. The return leg will be on Saturday at the Stadium East field.

Over at Spanish Town Prison Oval, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) rallied to beat St Jago High 2-1 while St Catherine High edged Wolmer’s Boys 1-0 at Stadium East.

Wednesday’s first-leg results

Jose Marti High 0, Kingston College 0

Norman Manley High 0, Jamaica College 5

St Jago High 1, STATHS 2

Wolmer’s Boys 0, St Catherine High 1