Last season’s beaten finalists Jamaica College (JC) cruised into the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition with a comfortable 3-0 victory over St Jago High on matchday 22 on Friday.

In-form striker Kevaughn Wilson scored twice at Prison Oval in Spanish Town, taking his goal tally to seven goals from eight games while J’Havier Lynch scored JC’s third goal and his sixth of the season.

JC, the winningest school in the competition with 30 titles, became the highest-scoring team in this season with 47 goals and consolidated the top spot in Group B with 22 points. St Catherine High, which will be in action on Saturday, are second with 16 points.

However, it was a cruel blow to St Jago High in their quest to make the second round as they remained in third spot on 12 points and will have to win their remaining two games against lowly Holy Trinity High and bottom-placed St Mary’s College.

Over in Zone E, Wolmer’s Boys’ School also booked their spot in the second round with a 4-2 win over Hydel High. Both teams started the day battling for the second spot in the group to join Mona High in the next round.

Mona lead the group with maximum 24 points from eight games while Wolmer’s Boys moved to 18 points, four ahead of Hydel High on 14 , which now wait to see if they can advance as one of the four best third-place teams.

Camperdown High won 4-1 at Kingston High to be on 12 points in fourth spot and with one game remaining will be hoping to leapfrog third place Hydel High.

Camperdown are set to play bottom-place Papine High while Hydel High have the more difficult task of playing group leaders Mona High.

Over in Group C, Haile Selassie High advanced to the second round without taking the field, thanks to Tivoli Gardens which lost 1-0 to Charlie Smith High in the second game of a doubleheader at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Charlie Smith lead the group with 23 points and Haile Selassie remained in second with 17 points and are set to play Bridgeport High on Saturday.

Tivoli Gardens are third on 13 points with only one game remaining and they too will be waiting anxiously to see if they can advance as one of the best third-place teams.

Edith Dalton James jumped into fourth spot on 10 points with an exciting 3-2 win over Vauxhall High in the first game at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Rajeeve Clarke opened the scoring for Edith Dalton in the fourth minute before Kimarly Scott levelled the scores for Vauxhall in the 12th minute. Richardo Walker then handed Vauxhall a 2-1 lead by netting in the 20th minute.

Traves Campbell equalized for Edith Dalton in the 66th minute before Odane Lawrence found the winner with basically the last kick of the game in the 94th minute.

Friday’s results

Group BSt Jago 0 Jamaica College 3

Group CEdith Dalton 3 Vauxhall 2Charlie Smith 1 Tivoli 0

Group EKingston High 1 Camperdown 4Hydel 2 Wolmer’s 4

Saturday’s games (Home teams named first)

Group AMeadowbrook vs Calabar HighKC vs St George’s College at Stadium EastWaterford High vs Ardenne High

Group BSt Catherine High vs Cedar Grove Academy at Prison OvalSt Mary’s College vs Holy Trinity High

Group CHaile Selassie High vs Bridgeport High at Arnett Gardens Sports Complex

Group EMona High vs Papine High

Group FClan Carthy High vs Cumberland at Alpha InstituteCampion College vs Kingston TechnicalExcelsior High vs Jose Marti

All matches are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm.