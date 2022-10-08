WATCH: Woman bashed on social media over support for ‘choppa life’
Some social media users have expressed shock over the utterances made by a Jamaican woman who has publicly come out to support criminals involved in lotto scamming.
The comments also gave a view of the mindset that some of the females who get involved with scammers have.
The woman also raised eyebrows when she claimed that because of her support for scammers she does not want to get involved with anyone older than 27 years old or who has a 9-5 job.
Her comments have since triggered angry reactions from social media users who have argued that her utterances are a clear example of the role that some females continue to play in supporting criminal activities in the country.
“Let me say this, this is why the country is going in the direction that it is going, we keep glorifying this choppa lifestyle,” said one social media user.
“I hope younger women kill this narrative and make a change,” another user said.
“I hope you like prison life that comes with being with a choppa,” said another Facebook user.
