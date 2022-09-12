The 2022 Population and Housing Census that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is to officially get under way on Monday, September 12, which has been designated Census Day.

The exercise, which is being conducted by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), is expected to conclude on December 31.

The Government is encouraging Jamaicans to wear the national colours on Monday, and to participate in the exercise which is being conducted under the theme, ‘Yuh Count, Mi Count, All a Wi Count’.

STATIN explained that the census is one of the most important sources of statistics for a country.

“Census data are used by policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers, civil society groups, faith-based organisations, the private sector community and the general public to make informed decisions,” STATIN said.

It is counting down the hours until Monday when the census gets under way, at which time over 7,500 trained workers will begin to collect data in all 14 parishes and from 6,611 enumeration districts.

While addressing the House of Representatives in July, Finance Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, noted that the upcoming census is the 15th such exercise to be undertaken in Jamaica since 1844.

“The census is one of the most important tasks that we will be undertaking in this our Jubilee year. The results will help us to assess our progress as a nation, and guide us in setting our priorities and direction for the next 60 years and beyond,” Clarke said during a ministerial statement in the House.

He said the census “is more than a tool for policymakers in Government, it is a critical source of information for businesses and the people of Jamaica.”

He said that critical decisions are informed by the data coming out of the census.

“The census also captures information on the housing stock in the country, and key social and demographic information that informs policy. It helps us to determine where to put schools, clinics, and other Government services,” he added.

Clarke stated that, in keeping with international standards and best practices, censuses are conducted every 10 years. The last census in Jamaica was conducted in 2011 and should have taken place last year, but was delayed by the pandemic.

The finance minister said the 2022 Census will capitalise on new technology to improve the efficiency and safety in data collection and processing.

For the first time, census data will be collected using tablet computers. At the end of the census, the tablets are to be transferred to the Tablets in Schools Programme.