PM wants full force of law to bear on Bog Walk Gorge rule-breakers
JCF adds hurricane twist in calls for J’cans to share info about guns
Cops charged for reportedly discharging weapon at moving vehicle
Jamaica welcomes new PAHO Director
Tropical Storm Ian leaves $360m in damage to road network — PM
Williams stands firmly with school boards deciding uniform policies
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Mona stay perfect; St Catherine and STATHS secure 6-0 victories
Ambassador Douglas Saunders to remain as Cabinet Secretary
Talking Health in 5: There’s sex after prostate cancer treatment
Spend off all you money, tell where the guns are, the constabulary suggested
1 hrs ago
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The police have issued a call for Jamaicans who were forced to spend most of their money preparing to tackle Tropical Storm Ian, as it threatened the island, to turn to sharing information about illegal guns as a means to regain those funds that they lost.
The call is part of the latest ongoing social media campaign that sees the Jamaica Constabulary using catchy phrases or creative messages to get more Jamaicans to join the fight against crime.
“The tropical storm watch for Jamaica has been discontinued. However, you have already spent all your money. Here is an opportunity for you to be a hero while being compensated.
Help us to rid Jamaica of illegal firearms, gangs, and gunmen,” the message on the JCF social media site suggested.
A photo was posted showing a price tag of $75,000 to $100,000 for handguns to $500,000 for high-powered weapons.
Reports are that Tropical Storm Ian caused over $360 million worth of damage and in hearing that the weather condition was approaching scores of Jamaicans took to supermarkets to stock up. Jamaica was however spared the full wrath of the system.
More From
Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b
Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is engaged. His fianc?e, Sidem Ozturk spoke about their relationship in an interview with journalist Lisa Evers on Fox 5 New York on Tuesday night.
… allegedly mistook teen for an intruder
Determination, proper time management, organization, and motivation were the cornerstones on which Joshell Allen of New Market in St Elizabeth achieved success in her secondary-level external exam
Says she does not know who is ‘leaking’ her clips
Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, has declared that it will be left up to school boards to determine the dress code for students at their respective local institutions.
“… It i