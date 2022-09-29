The police have issued a call for Jamaicans who were forced to spend most of their money preparing to tackle Tropical Storm Ian, as it threatened the island, to turn to sharing information about illegal guns as a means to regain those funds that they lost.

The call is part of the latest ongoing social media campaign that sees the Jamaica Constabulary using catchy phrases or creative messages to get more Jamaicans to join the fight against crime.

“The tropical storm watch for Jamaica has been discontinued. However, you have already spent all your money. Here is an opportunity for you to be a hero while being compensated.

Help us to rid Jamaica of illegal firearms, gangs, and gunmen,” the message on the JCF social media site suggested.

A photo was posted showing a price tag of $75,000 to $100,000 for handguns to $500,000 for high-powered weapons.

Reports are that Tropical Storm Ian caused over $360 million worth of damage and in hearing that the weather condition was approaching scores of Jamaicans took to supermarkets to stock up. Jamaica was however spared the full wrath of the system.