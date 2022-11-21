As the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) observes its 155th anniversary this November, it is recognising the strides made as it continues to transform to serve the people of Jamaica.

From the rollout of an electronic station records management system in police stations to achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification at Duhaney Park and Matilda’s Corner stations, the JCF said it is on a revolutionary path.

In a release from its Corporate Communications Unit, the constabulary said central to its journey are its members, whose daily sacrifices demonstrate that they – as the theme for Police Week 2022 declares – are “relentless in their pursuit of excellence”.

This week, as the JCF continues its work to keep the people of Jamaica safe–which includes ongoing operations and activities under the state of public emergency–the JCF moves to salute its members and invite all Jamaicans to show their appreciation for their local police by supporting the events of the week.

People can visit their local police stations on Monday, November 21 for Open Day, where the veils will be drawn back and individuals can get a feel for the day-to-day activities of the police, the JCF said.

On Tuesday, November 22, the JCF will reach out to its extended family as the children of policemen and women who have died since November last year are honoured in a special luncheon at Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston, St Andrew.

The week continues with a stakeholder’s consultation at the Office of the Commissioner of Police on Old Hope Road in St Andrew at 2pm on Wednesday, November 23.

Then, on Thursday, November 24, will be the Long Service and Good Conduct Award Ceremony, which is scheduled for 3pm at the Police Officer’s Club in St Andrew. More than 100 policemen and women from the ranks of Constable to Inspector will be honoured for their contribution to Jamaica.

The JCF said the week would culminate with another celebration of outstanding police service on Friday, November 25, when the Police Civilian Oversight Authority will recognise and reward the best-performing police stations in police area three. The ‘TOPS’ (Transforming Our Police Service) competition runs annually in one of the police geographic areas, JCF said, adding that it seeks to act as a catalyst for the maintenance of JCF service standards and documented procedures.

The top performers will be announced in a ceremony at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville at 10am.